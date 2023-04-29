Ironton's Connor Kleinman (14) and Ian Ginger (16) speed through the bases to score two runs against Coal Grove during a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Coal Grove High School.
Ironton's Hunter Freeman, right, celebrates with teammate Connor Kleinman after scoring a run agaisnt Coal Grove during a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Coal Grove High School.
Ironton's Carson Freeman (20) nad Chaydan Kerns (24) run off the field as the Fighting Tigers take on Coal Grove during a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Coal Grove High School.
Ironton's Connor Kleinman (14) and Ian Ginger (16) speed through the bases to score two runs against Coal Grove during a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Coal Grove High School.
Ironton's Hunter Freeman, right, celebrates with teammate Connor Kleinman after scoring a run agaisnt Coal Grove during a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Coal Grove High School.
Ironton's Carson Freeman (20) nad Chaydan Kerns (24) run off the field as the Fighting Tigers take on Coal Grove during a high school baseball game on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Coal Grove High School.
COAL GROVE, Ohio -- A wasp in the Coal Grove High School baseball press box escaped through an open window just before the scoreboard operator was going to swat it.
The insect fared better than the Hornets did on the diamond. Ironton squashed Coal Grove 12-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Saturday at John Jones Field.
Chaydan Kerns led the Fighting Tigers, smashing two doubles in four at-bats to drive in five runs.
Ironton (9-4 overall, 7-4 OVC) didn't take Coal Grove (1-12, 0-11) lightly.
"The important thing was not to get anxious at the plate and to have good at-bats and drive the ball," Ironton coach Jim Williams said. "They did come through. We focused well and didn't make a weak effort. Good things happened."
The Tigers scored the only run they needed in the second inning without benefit of a hit. Trevor Kleinman walked, stole second, moved to third on a fielder's choice and crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Kerns doubled in Connor Kleinman and Ian Ginger in the second, then scored on Trevor Kleinman's fielder's choice. Cole Freeman singled in Brady Moatz to make it 5-0.
Ironton continued its assault in the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate to score six runs. Kerns' triple plated half of that total. Brayden Baker and Moatz also knocked in runs. Ginger singled home Baker in the fifth to set the score.
Connor Kleinman, making his first start, hurled a one-hitter, allowing a Derik Bloomfield single in the first inning. Kleinman struck out seven and walked three. He also went 2 for 3.
"A complete-game win, a shutout, we are pleased," Williams said of Connor Kleinman. "That sets the stage for next year for him. We'll have some places to see, and it's nice to see a young man come through in his first start and throw well. That's what we needed today."
Coal Grove coach Blair Demetroules said he was proud of how his young team competed.
"They stuck with it and gutted it out," Demetroules said. "We do what we can to make the kids better. We're building and making progress and doing whatever we can do. That's a good team we played. I like our energy for the majority of the game. They don't quit."
IRONTON 014 61 -- 12 9 0
COAL GROVE 000 00 -- 0 1 1
C. Kleinman and H. Freeman; Schwab, Davis (4) and Riley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.