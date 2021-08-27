IRONTON — Lightning delayed the game, and then Ironton won it in quick-stroke fashion.
Ty Perkins returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game to give the Fighting Tigers (2-0) a 13-10 victory over Jackson (1-1) Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Braxton Pringle fielded Ethan Crabtree’s kickoff, ran five yards, then pitched to Landon Wilson, who took a few steps before pitching to Perkins. The Lucasville Valley transfer dodged a pair of defenders, then outraced the Ironmen to the end zone, passing Crabtree to break into open field.
“That was one of the craziest finishes I’ve ever been a part of,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said.
Crabtree kicked a 22-yard field goal with 0:01.4 seconds left to give Jackson what it thought was the victory. The Ironmen drove 78 yards in 10 plays before taking the lead.
Crabtree squibbed the kickoff and Jackson’s coverage team followed to the right, where Pringle picked it up and started the astounding game-winning play.
“We didn’t deserve to win,” Pendleton said. “The kids kept fighting. I told them to stay in the fight and they did.”
Ironton took a 7-0 lead on Masters’ 5-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep around right end with 1:17 left in the first quarter. Matt Sheridan kicked the extra point. The TD was set up when the Tigers’ Angelo Washington recovered a fumble at the Ironmen 10.
Ironton threatened to score 1:33 earlier, but its wide receiver slipped and Jon Wylie’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Drew Bragg at the Jackson 10.
The Ironmen caught a huge break on special teams when Crabtree’s punt hit the Perkins, and Jacob Wood recovered at the Ironton 12. Jacob Winters picked up 9 yards on third-and-9 from the 11 and Cade Wolford followed by skirting right end for a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the first half. Crabtree’s extra point tied it.
Pendleton wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance. Ironton fumbles four times, losing one, notch a punt return and made nine penalties for 55 yards.
“We have to do a better job,” Pendleton said. “The coaching staff has to do a better job. We can’t ask the defense to be on the field that long.”
Jackson coach Andy Hall said he was disappointed, but proud of his team.
“We did what we needed to do to win the game,” Hall said. “We kicked the ball a little harder than we wanted to, but we should have got those guys on the ground. They made one more play than they did.”
Winters ran for 134 yards on 22 carries. Jacquez Keyes led Ironton with 63 yards on seven carries.
JACKSON 0 7 0 3 — 10
IRONTON 7 0 0 6 — 13
I — Masters 5 run (Sheridan kick)
J — Wolford 2 run (Crabtree kick)
J — Crabtree FG 22
I — Perkins 79 kickoff return
Team statistics
First downs 10 9
Rushes-yards 43-151 32–139
Passes 6-14-0 5-15-1
Passing yards 48 35
Total yards 199 174
Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-1
Penalties-yards 6-54 9-55
Punts 5-40.2 5-25.0
Individuals
Rushing
Jackson — Winters 22-134, Spires 7-7, Wolford 13-10; Ironton — Howard 12-52, Masters 2-6, Wylie 10-17, Keyes 7-63.
Passing
Jackson — Winters 4-10-0, 38 yards; Spires 2-4-0, 10 yards; Ironton — Wylie 5-15-1, 35 yards.
Receiving
Jackson — Prater 3-23, Karagoshian 1-9, Wolford 1-10; Ironton — Masters 2-20, Howard 1-5, Washington 1-(minus-1), Perkins 1-11.