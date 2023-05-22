CHILLICOTHE, Ohio -- Ironton St. Joe won the decisive, and most important, game in its three-game season series with Portsmouth Notre Dame 15-4 Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Flyers defeated the No. 5 Titans to win the Division IV, Chillicothe 1 high school baseball district semifinal at Paints Stadium. Ironton St. Joe (18-7) moves on to play Whiteoak, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, at 4 p.m. Monday at the same venue for the district title. The top-seeded Wildcats edged ninth seed Southern 2-1 in the other semifinal.

The Flyers scored five runs in the first inning, the first two off passed balls. Hunter Staton singled home a run and Darryn Harvey scored on another passed ball before Landon Rowe drove in a run.

Notre Dame (14-7) scored once in the second, but St. Joe added three runs for an 8-1 lead and never was seriously challenged.

Kai Coleman knocked in three runs and Drew Brown two for the Flyers. Staton went 2 for 4. Freshman Carson Willis was the winning pitcher.

"Tremendous effort in the biggest game he has pitched this year," St. Joe coach Greg Bryant said of Willis. "He came up huge by doing what we needed."

Dylan Seison and Myles Phillips each were 2 for 4 for the Titans.

The district championship game appearance is the first for the Flyers since 2007.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 010 210 -- 4 8 3

IRONTON ST. JOE 530 043 -- 15 8 0

A. Cassidy, Lester (1), Phillips (5) and L. Cassidy; Willis, Balestra (4) and Brown.

Hitting: (PND) D. Seison 2-4 2B, Phillips 2-4; (ISJ) Coleman 2B 3 RBIs, Brown 2 RBIs, Staton 2-4.

Track

OHIO DIVISION II DISTRICTS: South Point runners took the top two spots in the 100-meter dash, with Kane LeBlanc running 11.00 to finish .42 ahead of Davin Heckard in Pomeroy, Ohio. Meigs' Conlee Burnem was third in 11.25 and Gallia Academy's Hunter Shamblin fourth in 11.43. The Pointers' Joey Bloebaum won the 200 in 22.56, with LeBlanc second in 22.63. Shamblin was third in 23.18 and Gallia Academy's Hudson Shamblin fourth in 23.21. South Point's Derrick Taylor threw 152 feet, 10 inches to win the discus. Fairland's Michael Lucas was third at 140-2. Taylor also won the shot put with a heave of 49-11.

The Pointers won the 4x100 in 43.11. Meigs was second in 43.89. South Point took the 4x200 in 1:29.58. Burnem was second in the 400 in 52.45, .43 behind Matt Henbree of Vinton County. Cameron Burgess of Chesapeake won the 100 hurdles in 14.95 and the 300 hurdles in 39.60.

Braylon Harrison of Meigs won the high jump, leaping 6 feet, 4 inches. Fairland's Christian Collins was second, going 6-2. Caleb Lovely of South Point placed fourth at 6 feet. Ironton's Connor Lowe won the long jump with a leap of 20-5.75. Harrison was third at 20-1. Aaron Huck of River Valley went 13-4 in the pole vault to finish second to Fairfield's Union's Aaron Tripp, who vaulted 13-8. Carter Smith of South Point went 12-8 for third, Chesapeake's Corey Davis 12-4 for fourth and Fairland's Conner Black 14-4 for fourth.

On the girls side, South Point's Emma Layne won the 100 in 12.74 and the 200 in 26.18. The Pointers' Camille Hall was third in the 200 in 27.11. Maggie Musser of Meigs was second in the 400 in 1:00.26. Sheridan's Beckett Strong won in 59.81. Fairland's Molly Dunlap placed second in the 800 in 2:23.0. Anna Conrad of Fairfield Union won in 2:20.76. Chesapeake's Emily Duncan won the high jump, leaping 5-2, and the long jump, going 16-6.75. Dunlap was second in the long jump, sailing 15-9.25, and Chesapeake's Adison Lovely third at 15-7.25. Gallia Academy's Callie Wilson won the pole vault at 11-8. Becka Cadle of River Valley was third at 10-8. The Blue Angels Chanee Cremeens three 128-0 to win the discus. Chesapeake's Bailee Wilson was third at 113-9. Cremeens also won the shot put, throwing 38-7. Ironton's Keegan Henderson was second at 38-4.

South Point won the 4x100 in 51.37. River Valley was third in 52.32. The Pointers took the 4x200 in 1:46.95. River Valley was second in 1:51.19.