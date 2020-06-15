IRONTON — Few high schools are blessed to have a former college coach lead one of their teams, but Ironton St. Joe is one.
Former Newman University and Mount Aloysius College assistant Rachael Harries (pronounced Harris) is the new head coach of the Flyers volleyball team. An assistant at Ironton St. Joe last season, she and former head coach Scott Green swapped roles.
“We talked about it and determined that it might be better if we flipped,” Harries said of Green. “It’s my 10th season of coaching volleyball and we’re still keeping that continuity of both us being on staff. We’ll keep it consistent with the girls. they like consistency. Having a different coach every year makes it hard it build a program.”
Harrier, a former star at the University of Rio Grande, where she also was a standout in track. The former Ironton High School player was a volleyball assistant for two seasons at Rio Grande before spending one year as an assistant at Oak Hill. She moved on to Newman University in Wichita, Kansas, then Mount Aloysius in Cresson, Pennsylvania.
Harries, who also has coached travel ball, left the college ranks to become as assistant at Prince Edward County High School in Farmville, Virginia, where after one season she took over as head coach. Harries then returned home as an assistant at Ironton High School for one year before joining Ironton St. Joe in 2018.
“I like coaching high school,” Harries said. “You don’t get to pick and choose your players like you do in college, so you have to get creative. You do what you can with who you have. In college, you might just tweak some thing, where in high school I like being able to teach the game. I like running camps and seeing kids get it.”
Harries said she realizes she’s teaching more than just volleyball.
“Most kids aren’t going to go on and play in college,” she said. “We have a team full of good kids, but you don’t realize unless you’re an athlete how much you learn. Employers like hiring athletes because they understand teamwork and such.”
Harries husband, Neil, will be an assistant with the Flyers girls soccer team. Neil Harries, a native of Lancashire, England, played soccer at Rio Grande.