Ironton football standout Trevor Carter said he likely will miss the 2021 high school football season.
A shoulder injury has sidelined the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior linebacker regarded as one of the premier recruits in the country in the Class of 2023.
"I'm probably taking the year off to rehab and get stronger," Carter said.
The recruiting website 247sports rated Carter the No. 4 player in Ohio, the 10th-best linebacker in the nation and the 114th player nationally, giving him four stars on a five-star scale.
Carter owns scholarship offers from Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Toledo, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Carter said he plans to be back on the field next year.
"I'm hoping it's nothing serious," Carter said. "I have strength and range of motion."
As a running back last season, Carter carried 74 times for 561 yards to help the Fighting Tigers to an 11-1 record, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and a spot in the Ohio Division V state championship game.
SANBORN REMEMBERED: Rock Hill's youth football teams will remember beloved area photographer Kent Sanborn with his initials and a camera logo on their jerseys this season.
Sanborn died March 4 after a short illness.
Rock Hill's players and coaches presented Sanborn's widow, Becky, with a jersey honoring her late husband.
GAME CHANGES: Fairland's opening football game vs. Portsmouth West was switched from Friday to Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Portsmouth High's Trojan Coliseum. The venue change was prompted by late turf installation at West.
Rock Hill picked up a game to fill its open date in week two. The Redmen have scheduled Dayton Meadowdale at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Lawrence County's home game with Russell slated for Sept. 10 has been changed to Sept. 9.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: The University of Rio Grande's women's basketball program made a strong push for local players in the last week.
The Red Storm offered scholarships to at least a quintet of players -- Cabell Midland sophomore guard Sophi Aldridge, South Point senior guard Karmen Bruton, Wayne senior guard Jasmine Tabor and Fairland sophomore forwards/guards Bree Allen and Kylie Bruce. Rio Grande has supplemented a roster of players from throughout Ohio with local stars such as Sydney Holden of Wheelersburg, Taylor Hicks of Chesapeake and Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill, among others in recent seasons.
Aldridge also was offered by the University of the Cumberlands. Huntington High's Sam Clay signed with Shawnee State's bowling team. Meigs basketball standout Mallory Hawley visited Wilmington College.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Gallia Academy outshot Circleville 41-2 in a 7-0 victory Friday in boys high school soccer.
Huntington St. Joe girls basketball coach Shannon Lewis resigned to pursue other opportunities, having won nine state championships and compiling a 334-112 record for a .748 winning percentage.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland's golf team won the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series Tri-State cup for the first time since 2016.
Former Grace Christian girls basketball coach Kirk Wells was hired as an assistant women's coach at Kentucky Christian University. Former Chesapeake volleyball star Karli Davis transferred from West Virginia State to Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Former Cabell Midland basketball standout Ty Sturm has transferred to Alaska-Fairbanks. Morgantown basketball standout Blake Barkley transferred to Scotland Campus High School in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Barkley also reclassified to the Class of 2023.
REPORT SCORES: To reports results of sporting events, e-mail them to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.