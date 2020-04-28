IRONTON — Samantha LaFon said her favorite animal is a llama, but now she has an affinity for buffaloes.
On Tuesday, the Ironton High School basketball star committed to play at Marshall University.
Thundering Herd coach Tony Kemper offered LaFon, a 6-foot junior, a scholarship, on Thursday. After mulling it over during the weekend, LaFon accepted.
“It’s home,” LaFon said of Marshall, about 25 minutes from her home. “It’s close enough that my family can see me play and I can go home if I need to, but I can also get away and learn about myself and be independent.”
LaFon, who plans to major in broadcast journalism, had a full scholarship offer from Alice Lloyd College, but Marshall was her first Division I offer. Injuries cost LaFon parts of her first two high school seasons and recruiters just recently began contacting her.
“I hope I can come in and help on the boards,” LaFon said. “The good news is God has blessed me and my hip is completely healed.”
The Herald-Dispatch All-Tri-State second-team selection is a strong scorer and fierce rebounder who will add size to a Herd squad that can use it. She averaged 14 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last season to help Ironton to a 21-4 record. She made 57 percent of her shots and 60 percent of her free throws. LaFon blocked 17 shots.
“For sure,” Ironton coach Doug Graham said when asked if LaFon will add strength to the Herd interior. “She plays volleyball, too, and is a tremendous athlete. Once she’s 24/7 basketball her skills are going to develop even more and you’re going to see tremendous growth. She’s a piece of clay right now.”
Graham said sometimes he or an assistant coach would post up LaFon during practice.
“She was hard for us to handle,” Graham said. “She’s athletic, powerful and quick. She’s a different weapon. Samantha does a good job getting down the floor to the other end.”