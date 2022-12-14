Seven players from league champion Ironton head the All-Ohio Valley Conference football team.
Linebacker Lincoln Barnes, quarterback Tayden Carpenter, linebacker Trevor Carter, safety Amari Felder, running back Jaquez Keyes and wide receiver Ty Perkins made the first team.
Carpenter completed 199 of 296 passes for 3,371 yards and 43 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Perkins caught 57 balls for 1,264 yards and 18 touchdowns. Keyes carried 173 times for 1,063 yards and 20 TDs. Carter made 131 tackles, 16 for losses. Barnes made 108 stops, 16 for negative yardage. Felder made 25 tackles and one interception.
Also on the squad were Fairland standout wide receivers Steeler Leep and Brycen Hunt and quarterback Peyton Jackson; Chesapeake defensive lineman Nick Wright and running back Camron Shockley; South Point quarterback Jordan Ermalovich and Xavier Haney; Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and linemen Elias Bazell, Dustin Lunsford and Brett Klaiber; Rock Hill running back Kordell French, lineman Andrew Medinger and linebacker Skyler Kidd; Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary, quarterback Brody Fellure, wide receiver Kenyon Franklin and linebacker Hunter Shamblin; and Portsmouth quarterback Tyler Duncan, linebacker Beau Hammond, wide receiver Jayden Duncan and running back Brenden Truett.
Hall was named player of the year after running 333 times for 2,976 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Ironton's Trevon Pendleton was coach of the year after leading the Fighting Tigers to a 15-1 record and the Division V state championship game.
Honorable mention selections included Ironton receivers C.J. Martin and Aiden Young; Portsmouth receiver Nolan Heiland and lineman Amar Harmon; Gallia Academy lineman Dakota Siders and defensive back Mason Skidmore; Fairland linemen Steven Rhodes and Ryan Dixon; Rock Hill defensive end Chase Delong and lineman David Jenkins; Coal Grove linebacker Steven Simpson and lineman Landon Webb; and Chesapeake linebacker Marcus Burnside and defensive back Ryan Martin.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.