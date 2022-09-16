IRONTON — South Point fumbled the ball away on its first snap, Ironton recovered and scored on its second snap and the rout commenced.
The Fighting Tigers took advantage of three South Point turnovers in the first period, scored on all three, and broke to a 49-6 lead at the break to make the second half a running clock and romped to victory, 55-12, at Tanks Memorial Stadium/Bob Lutz Field.
Ironton, second-ranked in Division V in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 1 in the Division 5 Region 19 rankings, had its first breather, so to speak, this season. The Fighting Tigers had been pressed to win their first four contests.
“It was good to get the breaks early and start fast,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We had come big-chunk plays.”
Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter continued with the hot hand.
The left-hander tossed four first-half TD passes and also ran 25 yards for a score when it once looked as if he’d get trapped for a loss.
“The RPO (run-pass option) was there,” Pendleton said. “Tayden’s done a heck of a job with it. Made some great throws.”
“Everything went well,” Carpenter said. “We’ve got a skilled group.”
Ironton is back home next Friday against Chesapeake. South Point (2-3) is home against Rock Hill.
South Point played without starting quarterback Jordan Ermalovich.
Ironton’s defense gave up two passing scores in the second half.
“Defense had a ton of stops,” Carpenter said. He only played the first half.
The running clock in the second half limited Ironton’s substitutions.
“We want players to get reps, but with a running clock it’s tough,” Pendleton said.
South Point has not beaten Ironton since 1961.
Since the Fighting Tigers joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 2015, they’ve won all the meetings and outscored the Pointers 315-35.
SOUTH POINT 0 6 0 6 — 12
IRONTON 35 14 0 6 — 55
First quarter
I—Keyes 7 run (Williams kick), 11:08.
I—Martin 17 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 9:45.
I—Perkins 33 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 6:48.
I—Carpenter 25 run (Williams kick), 4:01.
I—Felder 32 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 22.6.
Second quarter
SP—Hanshaw 29 pass from Haney (kick failed), 9:42.
I—Perkins 44 pass from Carpenter (Fields kick), 9:03.
I—Keyes run I (Fields kick), 36.7.
Third quarter
I—Terry 74 pass from Thacker (kick failed), 6:38.
Fourth quarter
SP—Freeman 30 pass from Haney (passed failed), 11:08.
