CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — First-year Ironton girls basketball head coach Jeremy Williams said COVID-19 testing done on his team early Thursday left in doubt the status of the Fighting Tigers before their Ohio Valley Conference game at Chesapeake later that day.
While one starter and one bench player tested positive and missed the contest, Williams had enough players to go ahead with the game, and he needed every one of them to help Ironton to a 26-16 win over the Panthers on Persin Court.
Kirsten Williams scored five of her team-high eight points in the third quarter while Isabel Morgan went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth period to lead the Fighting Tigers to the win.
“I was concerned whether we’d be able to play the game,” Williams said. “Then I was concerned about how we’d handle the testing emotionally.”
Ironton (7-7 overall, 6-4 OVC) struggled to get its offense into a rhythm facing a stingy Chesapeake defense that forced the Tigers into an 8-for-35 shooting performance.
However, the Panthers could find no offense of their own as they made just five field goals in the game.
“If you’d told me before the game that we’d hold Ironton to 26 points, I would have told you we’d win,” Chesapeake head coach Chris Ball said. “We took away Kirsten Williams. I mean our defense kept us in the game.”
Kandace Pauley led Chesapeake (4-8, 2-6) with eight points.
Ironton led 8-0 before the Panthers got on the scoreboard with a Kate Ball field goal with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Two Robin Isaacs baskets along with Chesapeake holding Ironton to one field goal in the second period helped the Panthers close the gap to 10-7 at halftime.
Pauley’s 3-pointer at 4:43 of the third quarter pulled Chesapeake to 12-10 before Ironton used an 8-1 run to close out the quarter with an 18-11 advantage.
The Fighting Tigers managed to get off just two field goals during the fourth quarter, although one of those was Emerson White’s 3-pointer.
Ironton was able to capitalize on Chesapeake being forced to foul and the Fighting Tigers made 5 of 6 foul shots in the fourth period to help seal the win.
IRONTON 8 2 8 8 — 26: E. Williams 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Carpenter 1-3 0-2 1-2 3, Cecil 2-4 2-3 0-0 6, K. Williams 3-11 2-4 0-0 8, Morgan 1-14 0-7 4-4 6, Deer 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Team 8-35 5-19 5-6 26.
