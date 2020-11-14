LONDON, Ohio — Survive and advance is apropos for Ironton.
The Fighting Tigers survived three lost fumbles and 13 penalties for 120 yards to defeat Roger Bacon 22-19 Saturday in a Division V high school football semifinal at Bowlus Field.
Ironton (11-0) will take on two-time defending state champion Kirtland (11-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in he state championship at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio. The Hornets, who beat the Tigers 17-7 in the 2019 title game, defeated Totogany Otsego 39-13 Saturday in the other semifinal.
Ironton won it when on fourth-and-7 from the Roger Bacon 23, Tayden Carpenter hit Reid Carrico on a wheel route out of the Wishbone with 8:01 left in the game. Jimmy Mahlmeister kicked the extra point to make it 20-19.
The Tigers added a safety at 7:18 to set the score.
Ironton jumped to an early lead. Two plays after Roger Bacon missed a 36-yard field goal at 7:54 of the first quarter, Carrico raced around left end 78 yards untouched for a touchdown. The Spartans blocked Mahmeister’s extra point attempt and the Tigers led 6-0.
Turnovers set up the next three scores. Ironton’s Landen Wilson intercepted a tipped pass at the Roger Bacon 15 to set up a 1-yard TD run by Carrico, who ran 27 times for 178 yards, with 10:27 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.
Ironton forced a punt, but Trevor Carter fumbled and the Spartans recovered at the Tigers’ 41. Three plays later, Logan Huber found tight end Ryan Hallau wide open behind the Ironton defense for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Dylan Rolfert made the extra point to make it 13-7.
Carrico fumbled on Ironton’s next possession and Roger a bacon recovered at the Tigers’ 30. Danny Hudepohl followed on the first play with a touchdown pass to Jake Tschida. Rolfert, however, missed the extra point to send the teams to the locker room tied 13-13 at halftime.
Roger Bacon took the lead on a 3-yard run by Kiner with 3:37 left in the third quarter.
Kiner, who committed to LSU, finished with 103 yards on 23 carries.
IRONTON 7 6 0 9 — 22
ROGER BACON 0 13 6 0 — 19
I — Carrico 78 run (kick blocked)
I — Carrico 1 run (Mahlmeister kick)
RB — Hallau 20 pass from Huber (Rolfert kick)
RB — Tschida 30 pass from Huber (kick failed)
RB — Kiner 3 run (kick failed)
I — Carrico 23 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Safety, runner downed in end zone
Team statistics
I RB
First downs 10 12
Rushes-yards 46-245 30-107
Passes 6-13-0 5-14-1
Passing yards 50 92
Total yards 295 199
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 13-120 7-69
Punts 4-37 4-38.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
Ironton — Carrico 27-178, Howell 2-15, Carter 3-9, Deere 3-35, West 1-4, Carpenter 5-0, Duncan 1-5.
Roger Bacon — Kiner 23-103, Hudepohl 5-12, Huber 1-9, team 1-(minus-17).
Passing
Ironton — Carpenter 6-13-0, 50 yards.
Roger Bacon — Huber 4-13-1, 62 yards; Hudepohl 1-1-0, 30 yards.
Receiving
Ironton — Carrico 3-39, Howell 1-5, Hacker 1-4, Duncan 1-2.
Roger Bacon — Tschida 2-15, Hallau 2-39, Hudepohl 1-7, Kiner 1-6.