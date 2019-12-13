IRONTON — The 1982 song “Eye of the Tiger” was performed by the band Survivor and is a favorite of the Ironton High School band.
The Fighting Tigers girls basketball team survived Thursday night in a key 41-40 victory over South Point in Ohio Valley Conference action at the Conley Center.
The Pointers’ Emilee Carey missed a jumper at the buzzer, allowing Ironton (5-0 overall, 4-0 OVC) to escape with the victory to remain atop the league standings.
“We lost her earlier and she knocked one down from the corner,” Ironton coach Doug Graham said of Carey. “She’s a good shooter. To hold her to five points is good.”
The Tigers outscored the Pointers 16-9 in the third quarter to erase an eight-point deficit. Lexie Arden’s basket started an 8-3 run that pulled Ironton within 28-25. After Sarah Roach scored off an offensive rebound to put South Point up 30-25, the Tigers went on an 8-0 run for a 33-30 lead. Arden scored four points during the streak, including two off an offensive rebound to give the Tigers a 31-30 lead.
“They slowed us down in the second quarter with their press and in the third quarter we threw our press on them and slowed them down,” Graham said. “South Point, all game they’re going to press. They start five guards, so that’s what they’re going to do. We practiced for that and we adjusted.”
The Tigers led 33-32 after three quarters and began the fourth period with an 8-3 run. The Pointers’ Maddy Khounlavong scored with 2:58 left to pull South Point (2-3, 2-2) within 41-37, then after Ironton committed its 14th turnover, Carey made a 3-pointer at 2:07 to make it 41-40.
Carey missed a 3-pointer with 1:03 left and Samantha Lafon rebounded for the Tigers, but after South Point knocked the ball out of bounds, Ironton couldn’t inbound in time and turned the ball over. Arden, though, made a steal to thwart South Point’s threat.
The Tigers couldn’t score and South Point regained possession with 16 seconds left, setting up Carey’s final shot.
Arden led Ironton with 12 points, 10 in the second half.
“She’s a player,” Graham said of Arden, a senior who missed last season with a knee injury. “Sometimes you don’t want to coach too much and just put them in a position to be successful.”
Ironton led 12-10 after the first quarter, but South Point used an 8-0 run in the second period to go into halftime up 23-17. The Tigers struggled with turnovers, committing eight in the first half, allowing the Pointers to turn a 17-15 deficit with 4:20 left in the second quarter into a six point lead.
Emilee Whitt scored on a layup with 4:05 left until halftime to tie it 17-17. The senior who has signed with WVU Tech followed with a floater from the lane to give South Point a 19-17 lead.
Roach hit a pair of free throws at 2:52 of the second period to make it 21-17. Kimre Staley scored with 1:55 left in the half to set the score at intermission.
Whitt and Roach led the Pointers with 10 points each.
SOUTH POINT 10 13 9 8 — 40: Whitt 10, Roach 10, Khounlavong 7, Markle 3, Crawley 3, Staley 2.
IRONTON 12 5 16 8 — 41: L. Arden 12, Lafon 8, Hannan 2, Ev. Williams 6, El. Williams 4, K. Arden 3, Schreck 1.