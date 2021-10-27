HUNTINGTON — Wellston’s jubilation for qualifying for the Ohio Division V, Region 19 playoffs might have lasted only long enough to realize who it drew as a first-round opponent.
Ironton.
The Rockets (5-5) take a 16th seeding into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game vs. the top-seeded Fighting Tigers (9-1) at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The game marks the third time the former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League rivals will have met since 1981. Ironton won the regular-season finale 54-19 that season. In 2019, the Tigers walloped the Rockets 56-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
“The road to Canton begins this week,” Ironton coach Treveon Pendleton said of returning to the state championship game for a third consecutive season. “The real season starts now. These kids have played in a lot of big games. They’re ready for the moment and nothing is too big for them. I expect big things from them.”
The Tigers’ lone loss was 25-7 to Division I power Cincinnati Moeller. Ironton was seriously challenged in week two when Ty Perkins returned a kickoff on the last play of the game for a 13-10 victory over Jackson, and in week three when Jon Wylie scored in overtime of a 20-13 triumph over Fairland. Since losing to Moeller in week four, the Tigers have outscored opponents 273-22.
Wellston has beaten Oak Hill, River Valley, Alexander, Meigs and Athens, which are a combined 12-35. The Rockets have beaten no one with a winning record and have been outscored 194-75 in their losses to Piketon, Minford, Portsmouth West, Nelsonville-York and Vinton County.
Isaac Molihan, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, is Wellston’s featured runner. Jeremiah Frisby is an athletic quarterback. Tight end Evan Brown is a strong receiver and blocker.
Whether the talented Tigers will be at full strength is in doubt, as quarterback Tayden Carpenter was injured last week in a 36-9 victory over Portsmouth. If Carpenter, who missed the first four games of the season with an injury, can’t play, Wylie will take over under center.
The winner of Saturday’s game takes on the victor from Saturday’s game featuring No. 9 Portsmouth (7-3) at No. 8 Zane Trace (8-2) in the second round on Nov. 6.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
