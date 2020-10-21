IRONTON -- Anything that fuels a football player's fire is fair game.
If Ironton High School football coach Trevon Pendleton has to use history as a motivator he will when the No. 1 seed Fighting Tigers (7-0) entertain eighth-seeded Johnstown-Monroe (6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ohio Division V, Region 19 playoff quarterfinals.
The Johnnies, like Ironton a traditional state power, defeated the Tigers 34-7 in the 2011 playoffs and 42-7 in the 2012 postseason, then won again 15-7 in 2018 on their way to the state finals.
Ironton is the favorite in this one, however, as Johnstown-Monroe is not as veteran laden as usual. The Johnnies have beaten just two teams -- Division VII Newark Catholic 13-10 in overtime, and Division V playoff foe Wellston 31-6 - with winning records. Two of Johnstown-Monroe's victories have come against winless Utica, 49-21 and 56-13. The Johnnies also beat Lakewood 34-6 and Northridge 35-7. Losses were 28-21 to Heath (7-1) and 48-10 to Granville (4-2).
The Johnnies do have talent, though, and are capable of an upset. Junior quarterback Joe Sahr leads the offense with 76 carries for 454 yards and 403 yards passing on 29 of 60 completions. Junior tight end Jake Lusk has 11 catches for 187 yards and senior wide receiver Brandon McConnell has caught 10 balls for 104 yards.
Lusk (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) heads a usually stout defense from his end position. He has 48 tackles, 12 for losses, and six sacks. Junior linebacker Justin Larochell has 58 tackles, six for losses. The other end, sophomore Garrett Grinstead, has made 33 tackles and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Caleb Schneider has 42 tackles.
Ironton figures to be a massive challenge for Johnstown-Monroe. Ohio State commit Reid Carrico leads the Tigers in rushing with 1,053 yards on 85 attempts and has scored 17 touchdowns. Trevor Carter has contrinuted 154 yards and three TDs on 37 carries. Cameron Deere has carried 24 times for 154 yards. Sophomore quarterback Tayden Carpenter has completed 56 of 88 passes (63.6 percent) for986 yards and 16 touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Pendleton said he has been impressed with Carpenter, a first-year starter replacing Gage Salyers, who play at Youngstown State University.
"He has one fo the higher football IQs we've had," Pendleton said of Carpenter. "He can play the game. He's a great decision maker who is very accurate with the football. He has a strong arm, deceptive speed and natural running instincts."
Trent Hacker leads the receiving corps with 13 catches for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Aaron Master has eight receptions for 215 yards and three scores.