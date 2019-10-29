HUNTINGTON — Ironton and Gallia Academy were impacted beyond the football field by the Fighting Tigers’ 52-0 victory over the Blue Devils on Friday.

On Monday, Ironton (8-1) moved up from sixth to fifth in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll. Gallia Academy (8-1), meanwhile, plunged out of the rankings from fifth place after the lopsided defeat.

Kirtland (9-0) received all 20 first-place votes and 200 points to rank No. 1 in Division V. West Lafayette Ridgeway (9-0, 145 points) was second, followed by Pemberville Eastwood (9-0, 132), Oak Harbor (9-0, 127) and Ironton in the top five.

Defending state champion Orrville (8-1, 92) was sixth, West Liberty-Salem (8-1, 68) seventh, West Jefferson (8-1, 63) eighth, Garrettsville Garfield (8-1, 43) ninth and Cincinnati Taft (8-1, 37) 10th.

Jackson (9-0, 34) was 10th in Division III.

In Kentucky, Belfry (6-2, 143) was third in Class 3A, Ashland (8-1, 113) was fourth and Russell (7-2, 44) was 10th.

Bell County (9-0, 152) was ranked No. 1, followed by Louisville DeSales (7-2, 148), Belfry, Ashland and Glasgow (8-1, 97) in the top five. Paducah Tilghman (7-2, 62) was sixth, Louisville Christian (5-4, 59) seventh, Mercer County (7-2, 58) eighth and Elizabethtown (7-2, 50) ninth.

In Class 1A, Raceland (5-4, 37) was 10th. Pikeville (9-0, 169) was first, followed in the top five by Louisville Country Day (9-0, 149), Newport Central Catholic (7-2, 123), Paintsville (7-2, 111) and Williamsburg (7-2, 94).

Hazard (6-3, 65) was sixth, Crittendon County (7-2, 52) seventh, Campbellsville (6-3, 47) eighth and Louisville Holy Cross ninth.

