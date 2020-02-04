HUNTINGTON — Ironton (15-3) is the No. 3 seed in the Ohio Southeastern District girls high school basketball tournament.

The Fighting Tigers are scheduled to play No. 30 West Union (2-17) in a sectional semifinal game at 6:15, February 12 at Lucasville Valley High School. The winner meets the victor from No. 14 New Lexington (10-8) and No. 19 Minford (8-11) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lucasville Valley.

Wheelersburg (17-1) is the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 31 Wellston (0-19) at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Lucasville Valley. The victor plays the winner from the 3:30 p.m., Feb. 9 game featuring No. 15 Fairfield (10-8) and No. 18 Chesapeake (9-10) at Jackson, in the sectional finals at Lucasville Valley.

Eighth-seeded Coal Grove (13-6) plays No. 25 Piketon at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Lucasville Valley, with the winner playing either No. 9 Alexander (12-7) or No. 24 Portsmouth (8-11) at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Jackson. The Spartans and Trojans play at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Jackson.

No. 11 South Point (12-7) plays 22nd seed Huntington-Ross at 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Lucasville Valley for the right to meet either No. 6 Nelsonville-York (14-3) or No. 27 Rock Hill (5-13) at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Jackson. The Buckeyes and Redwomen play at 6:15 p.m. Feb 13 at Jackson.

Fairland (11-9), the No. 13 seed, takes on 20th seed Portsmouth West (8-11) at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Jackson. The winner plays No. 4 Southeastern (16-3) or No. 29 Zane Trace (2-16) at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 15 at Jackson. The Panthers and Pioneers play at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12 at Jackson.

In Division IV, No. 16 Symmes Valley (5-13) plays No. 17 Portsmouth Clay (5-15) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 10 at Wellston for the right to meet top-seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-1) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13 at Northwest High School. No. 5 Green (14-5) plays No. 12 South Gallia (7-11) at 1 p.m. Feb. 15, with the winner taking on either No. 4 Belpre (14-4), No. 13 Eastern-Pike (6-12) or No. 20 Whiteoak (1-18) at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 in the district semifinals at Jackson. At 2:45 p.m. Feb. 15 at Northwest, No. 11 Ironton St. Joe (10-10) takes on No. 6 New Boston (14-6).

In Division II, No. 16 Meigs (4-14) plays No. 17 Athens (3-14) at 6:15 p.m., Feb. 10 at Logan for the right to play top-seeded Circleville (20-0) at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13 at Adena. At 8 p.m. Feb. 13, No. 12 River Valley (10-8) plays No. 5 Unioto (16-2) at Adena. The winner gets either No. Vinton County 914-5) or No. 13 Chillicothe (7-12) at 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Southeastern. At 8 p.m. Feb. 10, No. 15 Gallia Academy (6-13) plays No. 18 Jackson (2-14) at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Logan for the right to play No. 2 Sheridan (17-2) at noon Feb. 15 at Logan.

