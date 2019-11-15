IRONTON — One of two spots in the OHSSA Division V, Region 19 final is on the line when No. 1 Ironton meets No. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jackson High School’s Alumni Field.
The Fighting Tigers (10-1) reached No. 5 in the Associated Press poll released during the final week of the regular season. Amanda-Clearcreek (9-2) has developed into one of Ohio’s top football teams during the course of the last 30 years.
“They’ve had a lot of success in the late 80s and through the 90s,” Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton said. “They have a new coach (Steve Daulton) who’s in his second year. They’re a very good football team.”
Both teams have history in Ohio’s postseason. Ironton is tied for second with 35 playoff appearances, has a 46-32 all-time playoff record with 11 regional championships. The Aces, meanwhile, are in the playoffs for the 21st time, posted a 34-18 postseason record and have eight regional championships. Both schools have two state championships.
Amanda-Clearcreek, is coming off a 41-10 beating of No. 5 Gahanna Columbus Academy on Saturday that advanced the Aces to this week’s regional semifinal. In that game it rushed for 446 yards against the Vikings with four seniors in the offensive backfield. Alex Fairchild, Jesse Connell and Jayse Miller are all running backs taking handoffs from quarterback Peyton Madison. Madison posted 201 yards and a touchdown in the win Saturday while Fairchild had 169 yards rushing with three touchdowns.
“Number one, you have to slow down (Madison). You got to take him out of his game,” Pendleton said.
Ironton advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinal on the back of a 56-6 win over No. 8 Wellston at Tanks Memorial Stadium where Gage Salyers and Reid Carrico each rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half with Salyers finding the end zone four times and passing for another two TDs. Additionally, Salyers finished the game completing 6 of 9 pass attempts for 125 yards.
As a team, Ironton passed for 146 yards.
Pendleton said Ironton would continue to show the balanced attack that was on display against Wellston that produced 452 yards of total offense. “You’ll see run and pass,” Pendleton said. “We’ll take what they give us but we’re not going to try to force anything.”
Its defense, however, turned Wellston into a one-dimensional offensive team by holding the Rockets running game to minus-20 yards rushing for the game. If Ironton can be that dominant against the Aces then Pendleton likely can prepare his team for the winner of No. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood and No. 3 Wheelersburg Nov. 23.