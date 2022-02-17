IRONTON -- Ironton High School will host a three-game battle of the titans on Sept. 10.
The new Ironton Gridiron Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium features football games pitting the Fighting Tigers vs. Kentucky power Johnson Central at 8 p.m; DeMatha Catholic of Hyattsville, Maryland, vs. Cleveland Benedictine at 5 p.m.; and Our Lady of Good Counsel from Olney, Maryland, vs. Cincinnati Moeller at 2 p.m.
"This matches the best programs in the country against the best in Ohio," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. "The showcase has given us an opportunity to raise the bar and put our student-athletes on the the biggest stage in high school sports.
FloSports has signed on to livestream the event.
Pendleton said his goal is to showcase to the country the football talent in Southeast Ohio while boosting the local economy.
"We hope to continue to grow the event in the future and add many teams from the Tri-State area an allow them to get national attention," Pendleton said. "This is a great opportunity to showcase the talent in this part of the state and bring many of the top college football recruiting analysts and services in the industry to get a live look at some of the country's best players and teams."
Ironton is a longtime power in Ohio, having won two state championships. The Fighting Tigers trail only Newark Catholic in number of state playoff appearances, with 37.
Johnson Central has won two state championships in Kentucky and is one of the stronger programs in the Bluegrass State.
Moeller is the most iconic program in the country, having won five national and nine state championships. The Crusaders have sent 15 players to the NFL and finished ranked 78th nationally by High School Football America in 2021.
DeMatha and Good Counsel have dominated the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference since 1980 and are nationally recognized programs. Good Counsel finished ranked 79th in the country last season. DeMatha ranked 84th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
