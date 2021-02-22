IRONTON — Trent Hacker scored 20 points to lead 10th-seeded Ironton (9-5) to a 61-51 victory over No. 23 seed Southeastern (4-16) in an Ohio Division III sectional semifinal boys high school basketball game at the Conley Center.
The Fighting Tigers led 17-7 after one quarter and 33-21 at halftime. The Panthers closed within 44-38 by the end of the third quarter, but Ironton pulled away down the stretch to advance to the sectional title game at No. 7 seed Portsmouth West at 7 p.m. Friday. The Senators walloped No. 26 seed Oak Hill 68-41 on Monday.
Erickson Barnes scored 16 points for the Tigers. Assron Masters chipped in 10.Connor Smith paced Southeastern with 12 points. Aaron Evans scored 10.
SOUTHEASTERN 7 14 17 14 — 52: Evans 10, Smith 12, Corcoran 2, George 8, Estep 4, Hall 7, Allman 8.
IRONTON 17 16 14 17 — 61: Wilson 3, Hacker 20, Masters 10, Hopper 7, Barnes 16 York 2, Carpenter 3, Pringle 0.
RUSSELL 61, RACELAND 56: Charlie Jachimczuk scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half as the Red Devils knocked off the host Rams at the Palace.
Russell (8-4) trailed 46-39 after three quarters, but Jachimczuk made a 3-pointer to spark a 22-10 run to win it. Brady Bell scored 17 points for the Red Devils. Kirk Pence led Raceland (5-5) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Floyd chipped in 13 points.
WELLSTON 62, RIVER VALLEY 47: The Rockets raced to a 17-7 lead on their way to a victory over the visiting Raiders.
Evan Brown led Wellston (9-8 overall, 3-6 Tri-Valley Conference), which outrebounded River Valley 42-16, with 17 points. Cyan Ervin scored 13 and Hunter Smith 10.
Mason Rhodes led River Valley (8-7, 3-6), which played without injured starters Jordan Lambert and Dylan Fulks, with 28 points.
RIVER VALLEY 7 11 12 17 — 47: Rhodes 28, Barber 7, Alderman 6, McGuire 4, Schultz 2.
WELLSTON 17 17 16 14 — 62: E. Brown 17, Ervin 13, Smith 10, G. Brown 8, Harmon 7, Riley 5, Kemp 2.
Girls
RUSSELL 59, LEWIS COUNTY 25: The Red Devils clinched the No. 1 seed in the 63rd District tournament by clobbering the Lions in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Kaeli Ross scored 22 points to lead Russell (6-4). Aubrey Hill scored 10 points. Cheyenne D’Souza scored six points to pace Lewis County (8-2).
LEWIS COUNTY 5 12 3 5 — 25: Johnson 4, Weddington 4, D’Souza 6, Campbell 3, Adams 0, Evans 3, Willis 0, Highfield 0.
RUSSELL 13 16 23 7 — 59: Steele 4, B. Quinn 6, ADkins 4, Ross 22, Hill 10, Maynard 0, Sanders 0, Darnell 0, Hester 0, Atkins 1, A. Quinn 6, Osborne 0, Jachimczuk 6.
GREENFIELD McCLAIN 52, RIVER VALLEY 34: The sixth-seeded host Tigers (16-4) overcame a 14-4 deficit to defeat the 11th-seeded Raiders (11-9) in a Division II sectional tournament game.
Greenfield McClain used a 12-1 run to take the lead and steadily pulled away in the second half to advance to Tuesday’s district semifinal at No. 3 seed Circleville (15-2).
Brianna Weller led the Tigers with 14 points. Iva Easter chipped in 10 points and Payton Pryor snared 13 rebounds. Hannah Jacks paced River Valley with 19 points.
RIVER VALLEY 14 4 7 9 — 34: Jacks 19, Twyman 7, Barcus 5, Truance 2, Hall 1.
GREENFIELD McCLAIN 4 16 12 20 — 52: Weller 14, Easter 10, Pryor 7, Pitzer 7, Burchett 7, Van Zant 7.
GREENUP COUNTY 41, RACELAND 31: Rachel Bush scored 23 points and snatched 11 rebounds to help the Musketeers (4-8) beat the Rams (4-6) at the Greenhouse in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Bush hit a 3-point shot at 1:42 of the third quarter to give Greenup County a 30-28 lead it never relinquished.
Siyan Hapney led Raceland with eight points. Kierston Smith pulled down 13 rebounds.
RACELAND 3 12 13 3 — 31: Collins 6, Picklesimer 6, Smith 5, Hackworth 3, Hapney 8, Stacy 0, Mackie 0, Boggs 0, Maynard 3, Gartin 0, Broughton 0.
GREENUP COUNTY 9 9 12 11 — 41: Hall 0, Frazier 7, Gammon 4, Bush 23, Maynard 7, Shaffer 0, Spencer 0, K. Taylor 0, Hunt 0, Ratcliff 0.