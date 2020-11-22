MASSILLON, Ohio — On the bus ride home, Ironton players and coaches wondered what might have been.
The Fighting Tigers (11-1) were oh so close to a breakthrough several times Saturday in their loss to Kirtland (11-0) in the Division V state championship high school football game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Close, though, wasn’t good enough as a manageable 10-0 halftime deficit turned into a stunning 38-0 loss.
“We couldn’t get the game in our favor,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said.
Ironton owned the first real scoring opportunity after Kyle Howell’s 54-yard punt left the Hornets pinned at their own 2-yard line. Unable to move the ball, Kirtland punted and the Tigers drove to the Hornets’ 29, where they faced fourth-and-1. Such a situation is made for bullish running back Reid Carrico, Ironton’s Ohio State-bound All-American. Carrico took the handoff and prepared to crash through the right side of the line for a first down, but stumbled and went down amidst Kirtland defenders for a 1-yard loss.
Whether the Tigers would have scored, they can only wonder.
Still, Ironton came away apparently fine after the Hornets’ 13-play drive to the Ironton 13, where Kirtland settled for a 30-yard Mario Rodin field goal. The Tigers felt good about keeping the Hornets out of the end zone, but had no idea that Rodin’s kick provided the game-winning points.
Ironton fans thought they had a first down after a defender crashed into punter Kyle Howell, but officials ruled the kick had been tipped, meaning no penalty was called.
Still, Ironton appeared to have stopped Kirtland again on the Hornets’ next possession, a march nearly interrupted by Trent Hacker’s drop of an almost-interception that likely would have been returned for a touchdown. On third-and-7 from the Tigers’ 34, Kirtland’s Joe Grazia made a spectacular one-handed catch of a Liam Powers pass, but officials ruled the receiver out of bounds.
In championship game in Ohio, though, plays may be reviewed. This one was and replay showed Sullivan got a foot down for a catch and 23-yard gain. The catch was so good that ESPN’s SportsCenter named it its No. 1 play in all of football on Saturday. Four plays later, Powers scored on a 1-yard sneak for a 10-0 lead.
On the final play of the half, Ironton’s Angelo Washington stripped the ball from Powers, who was looking to pass. Had Washington been six more inches from the sideline, he had clear sailing to the end zone, but as it was he stepped out of bounds and the half ended.
Kirtland scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to lead 17-0 and then everything fell apart for the Tigers. Six plays resulted in four penalties and two fumbles, the first of which set up a 50-yard touchdown pass by Kirtland to make it 24-0.
A horse collar tackle, a personal foul, the second illegal formation of the game and an offsides turned first-and-10 at its own 42 into third-and-18 that led to a 27-yard punt. The Hornets scored in four plays to make it 31-0. After the ensuing kickoff, Ironton fumbled on its first play at its own 38. Seven plays later, Kirtland led 38-0.
Pendleton emerged from a somber Ironton locker room and praised Kirtland. He also complimented his team’s 18 seniors.
“I can’t say enough about these kids,” Pendleton said of the seniors. “They’ve shown up and worked when nobody was watching. They’ve been great leaders on and off the field. They’re going to be great people, great husbands and fathers. I’m very proud of them.”
Ironton’s weight room opened at 10 a.m. Sunday in preparation for the 2021 season. The Tigers return considerable talent. Three offensive linemen — tackles Riley Boggs and Rylan Cecil, and guard Matthew Davis — are back, as is quarterback Tayden Carpenter, tailback Trevor Carter, wide receiver Lincoln Barnes and tight end Ashton Duncan. On defense, Duncan and fellow defensive linemen Nate Cochran and Washington are back, as is Carter at cornerback.
The entire linebacker corps will be new and no one can replace Carrico. Several talented young players, though, have shown promise.
“We’ll be back,” Pendleton said.