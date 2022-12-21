The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

football BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — There was an abundance of Cincinnati and Wake Forest colors in the Ironton High gym Wednesday for the first day of National Signing Day.

Ty Perkins and Trevor Carter made it official they’re headed to the University of Cincinnati to play football, thus all the Red and Black colors of the Bearcats. Teammate Jaquez Keyes signed to play at Wake Forest, the reason for the Old Gold and Black colors worn by the Demon Deacons.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

