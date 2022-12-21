IRONTON — There was an abundance of Cincinnati and Wake Forest colors in the Ironton High gym Wednesday for the first day of National Signing Day.
Ty Perkins and Trevor Carter made it official they’re headed to the University of Cincinnati to play football, thus all the Red and Black colors of the Bearcats. Teammate Jaquez Keyes signed to play at Wake Forest, the reason for the Old Gold and Black colors worn by the Demon Deacons.
“Any time you send three kids to Power 5 schools that says something for the program,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “Got others who might be in the spot some day. Go there and be yourselves, continue to work. I’m excited for them. The sky’s the limit.”
Cincinnati is in the Group of 5 American Athletic Conference for this season, then moves to the Big 12 along with UCF, Houston and BYU next year. The Bearcats finished 7-5 with a loss to Louisville in the Fenway Bowl.
Wake Forest is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons are 7-5 with a Gasparilla Bowl date Thursday against Missouri.
Cincinnati has a new coach since Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin. Scott Satterfield is the man in charge now.
“It’s a dream come true,” Perkins, a wide receiver, said after the signing ceremony. “When I made my first visit, I knew this is where I wanted to be. Coach Satterfield says I have a big frame I can fill out and be fine.”
When Cincinnati moves to the Big 12, that means a schedule upgrade.
“I think we have a game at Texas (this season), Perkins said. “Never thought I’d play in a place like that.”
The three Division I signees have called Tanks Memorial Stadium home during high school.
“Had great support here,” Perkins said. “Time for the next level and what I have to do to get ready.”
Perkins, the 17th member of Cincinnati’s 2023 Class, and quarterback Tayden Carpenter proved quite a duo this past season for the Fighting Tigers. Perkins had 50 catches for 1,145 yards and 16 TDs. He averaged 23 yards per catch.
Carpenter, a lefthander, had 3,428 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes. The Fighting Tigers won the Ohio Valley Conference and closed 15-1 after a loss to South Range in the Division 5 state championship game in Canton.
“We worked out all preseason,” Perkins said. “Timing means everything. We had it.”
Carter, who missed his junior season due to a shoulder injury, came back strong this fall. The linebacker had 131 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries. He was the top-rated linebacker in Ohio in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports Composite Rating.
“Making it official feels good,” Carter said. “To come back strong meant a lot.”
Carter says he’s ready to perform for the new coach and in a new league.
“I had a talk with him and everything’s fine,” Carter said. “The Big 12 and a Power 5 next year is cool. The experience to play in those big stadiums. I grew up watching them and now I’ll be playing there.”
As soon as Ironton’s season ended, Carter went to work to prepare for the next level.
“They’re so big and so fast,” he said of future opponents.
Keyes had first thought he was headed to Wisconsin, but when the school had a coaching change and Fickel was hired, Keyes reopened his recruiting. Wake Forest won this time.
“They were going in a different direction,” Keyes said. “It all worked out. I liked everything there, the players, the coaches, the academics. It’s where I fit in.”
Brad Lambert, former coach at Marshall, is defensive coordinator at Wake Forest.
“It was amazing,” Keyes said of the recruiting process. He wants to reach 215 pounds before he heads to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“It’s way different than here,” Keyes said. “I had an incredibly great high school career. Wish we’d got the job done in the championship game. They’ll bounce back. I can’t wait to get there. It’s a exciting time.”
Another former star from Lawrence County, Ohio, signed Wednesday. Offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking College played high school ball at South Point. Thompson signed with Presbyterian, a NCAA Division I FCS program.
Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse signed with Marshall, which also picked up former Knights and Wake Forest star defensive back J.J. Roberts. George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam signed with Virginia Tech and Parkersburg South wide receiver Cyrus Traugh with Youngstown State.