IRONTON — When Ironton gave up big plays, it responded with bigger plays.
The Fighting Tigers (1-0) transformed Wheelersburg fumbles on three consecutive drives into touchdowns, then added a back-breaking 99-yard interception return for a score just before halftime on their way to a 40-6 victory Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. “Obviously, we didn’t play our best football,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We were sloppy, made a lot of mistakes. We have to clean those up.”
Wheelersburg twice was within 7 yards of the Ironton end zone and not only came away with no points, but surrendered touchdowns after turnovers on both drives.
The Pirates took a 6-0 lead when Bryson Stamper threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Brock Brumfield with 3:13 left in the first quarter. After that, the game plan crumbled into a heaping pile of errors.
Stamper fumbled on the first play of the second quarter and Lincoln Barnes recovered for the Tigers. Jon Wylie raced 17 yards around right end for a touchdown the next play. Matt Sheridan kicked the extra point and Ironton took a 7-6 lead it never relinquished.
Wheelersburg threatened, thanks to a 71-yard pass from Stamper to Josh Clark to reach the Tigers’ 7. Two plays later, Barnes recovered another fumble at the Ironton 21. Three plays later, Jaquez Keyes raced 60 yards through the middle for a touchdown and Ironton led 14-6.
The Pirates fumbled for the third time in as many possessions and Nathen Cochran fell on the ball for the Tigers, setting up a 5-yard TD run by Keyes at 5:04 of the second period for a 20-6 lead.
Wheelersburg appeared to catch a break as a Braxton Sammons punt caromed off an Ironton player and the Pirates recovered at the Tigers’ 3. Landon Wilson, though, intercepted a pass and returned it 99 yard for a score to make it 27-6 with 2:06 left until halftime.
“We kept clawing and digging and fought our way out of it,” Pendleton said.
The Tigers limited the Pirates to 30 yards rushing in the second half and racked on 13 points. Wylie three a 39-yard touchdown pass to Ty Perkins, and Amar Howard ran for an 8-yard TD to set the score.
Keyes, nephew of former Marshall University standout Curtis Keyes, led Ironton in rushing with 86 yards on seven carries.
Stamper completed 4 of 7 passes for 145 yards for Wheelersburg, which entertains Chillicothe at 7 p.m., Friday.
Ironton returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home vs. Jackson.
WHEELERSBURG 6 0 0 0 — 6
IRONTON 0 27 7 6 — 40
W — Brumfield 70 pass from Stamper (kick blocked)
I — Wylie 17 run (Sheridan kick)
I — Keyes 60 run (Sheridan kick)
I — Keyes 5 run (run failed)
I — Wilson 99 interception return (Sheridan kick)
I — Perkins 39 pass from Wylie (Sheridan kick)
I — Howard 8 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
I W
First downs 6 7
Rushes-yards 38-65 33-216
Passes 4-7-1 4-13-0
Passing yards 145 93
Total yards 210 309
Fumbles-lost 3-3 3-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 9-70
Punts 6-45.3 5-42.6
Individuals
Rushing
Wheelersburg: D. Lattimore 10–13, Stamper 7-1, E. Lattimore 2-3, Williams 7-22, team 2-(minus-9), Glover 5-12, Doerr 1-2, Warren 1-5, Darling 3-16. Ironton: Carpenter 4-3, Howard 11-35, Duncan 3-53, Masters 1-2, Wylie 5-30, Keyes 7-86, Cochran 1-2, Weekly 3-16.
Passing
Wheelersburg: Stamper 4-7-1, 145 yards. Ironton: Carpenter 2-3-0, 13 yards; Wylie 4-10-0, 80 yards.
Receiving
Wheelersburg: E. Lattimore 2-4, Brumfield 1-70, Clark 1-71. Ironton: Freeman 1-6, Wylie 1-7, Perkins 2-55, Masters 1-17, Wilson 1-8.