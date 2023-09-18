Ironton moved up one spot Monday in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll.
The Fighting Tigers (4-1) earned 113 points to rank sixth after debuting last week at No. 7. Ironton is coming off a 42-8 victory over South Point (3-2) and plays at Chesapeake (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Perry (5-0, 221) received 16 No. 1 votes to rank No. 1. Coldwater (5-0, 177) picked up three first-place votes and is second, followed by Liberty Center (5-0, 154, 2), Valley View (5-0, 148, 2), Oak Harbor (5-0, 141, 1), Ironton, Norwayne (5-0, 108), Harvest Prep (3-1, 45), Waynesville (4-1, 34) and Garrettsville Garfield (5-0, 33).
In Division VII, the state’s smallest, Eastern-Meigs (5-0, 91) is fourth. Marion Local is No. 1 ahead of Hamler Henry, Ansonia, Eastern, Danville, Malvern, Antwerp, Tiffin Calvert, Dalton and Minster. Eastern-Pike received votes.
In Division I, the largest classification, Lakewood St. Edward tops the poll, followed by Pickerington North, Cincinnati Princeton, Olentangy, Gahanna Lincoln, Hilliard Bradley, Milford, Perrysburg, Hilliard Davidson and Canton McKinley. Massillon Washington tops Division II ahead of Akron Hoban, Cincinnati Winton Woods, Avon, Painesville Riverside, Walsh Jesuit, Canal Winchester, Nordonia, Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Withrow.
Toledo Central Catholic is top-ranked in Division III. Hamilton Badin is second ahead of Youngstown Ursuline, Columbus Watterson, Norton, London, Medina Buckeye, Trotwood-Madison, Tiffin Columbian and Kenston. In Division IV, Clinton-Massie is No. 1 ahead of Canton South, Cincinnati Wyoming, Sheridan, Sandusky Perkins, Steubenville, Cleveland Glenville, Cincinnati Taft, Poland and Logan Elm.
Versailles heads Division VI, followed by Williamsburg, West Jefferson, Kirtland, Sugarcreek Garaway, Rootstown, Bluffton, Collins Western Reserve, Jackson-Milton and Cincinnati Country Day.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
