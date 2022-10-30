HUNTINGTON — Coal Grove, Gallia Academy, Ironton, Portsmouth and Wheelersburg continue their quests for state football championships in Ohio on Friday.
All those teams won first-round games last week to stay in the hunt for a trip to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for state title games Dec. 1-3 in Canton.
One team is certain to advance in Division V, Region 19, as ninth-seeded Portsmouth (7-4) plays at No. 1 Ironton (11-0) at Tanks Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The Fighting Tigers won the regular-season meeting 42-7 on Oct. 21 at Portsmouth’s Trojan Coliseum. Ironton beat Minford 51-7 in the first round. Portsmouth went on the road to edge Belmont Union Local 28-26.
Also in Region 23, No. 6 Wheelersburg (8-3) visits No. 3 Barnesville (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Shamrock Stadium. The Pirates opened the postseason with a 59-0 trouncing of Heath. Barnesville remained unbeaten with a 21-14 victory over Piketon.
In Division VI, Region 23, fifth seed Coal Grove (7-4) entertains 13th seed West Jefferson (5-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Patterson Field. The Hornets won a wild 67-43 game over Malvern in the first round. The Roughriders upset No. 4 Newcomerstown 49-14.
In Division IV, Region 15, No. 5 Gallia Academy (9-2) plays at No. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Brotherhood Stadium. The Blue Devils defeated Newark Licking Valley 37-30 in the first round. The Braves clobbered Duncan Hills Philo 34-0.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
