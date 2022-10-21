PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Ironton (10-0) won its fourth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference high school football championship Friday, trouncing Portsmouth 42-7 at the Trojan Coliseum.
The Fighting Tigers have won 27 consecutive OVC games.
Ironton took the lead on a 5-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter to Landen Wilson at 10:23 of the first quarter. Evan Williams kicked the extra point. Carpenter threw another TD pass, 23 yards to Ty Perkins, with 11:52 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. Carpenter and Perkins teamed up again on a 23-yard touchdown 1:30 before halftime for a 21-0 lead. Carpenter then hit Braden Schreck with an 11-yard scoring strike to make it 28-0 just before halftime.
Carpenter threw a TD pass to Wilson in the third quarter and added a sixth touchdown pass with 6:32 to play when he hit Aiden Young from 50 yards.
Both teams qualify for the playoffs and will learn their opponents and venue Sunday. The Trojans are 6-4.
KENTUCKY DISTRICTS: Boyd County won its fifth consecutive 64th district championship, beating Ashland 25-19, 25-8, 25-19 at Holy Family High School in Ashland. In the 63rd District, Raceland (25-10) topped homestanding Lewis County 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 in Vanceburg, Kentucky.
OHIO SECTIONALS: Wheelersburg defeated Coal Grove 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 in a Division III final. Adena won its 34th consecutive sectional title with a 25-10, 25-6, 25-8 triumph over Ironton. South Webster (21-1) swept Portsmouth 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 in a Division III championship. The Jeeps play Portsmouth West Tuesday in a district semifinal.
IRONTON ST. JOE 3, FAIRLAND 0: The host Flyers shut out the Dragons in a Division III sectional final. St. Joe moves on to the district semifinals vs. Lucasville Valley at 8 p.m. Monday in Waverly, Ohio.
NORTH ADAMS 3, ROCK HILL 1: The Green Devils scored two late goals to defeat the Redmen in a Division III sectional final. Connor Blagg scored for the Redmen.
SOUTH WEBSTER 2, SOUTH POINT 0: The Jeeps knocked off the Pointers in a Division III sectional tournament game.
JACKSON 6, FAIRLAND 0: Braylynn Brennan scored twice to help the host Ironwomen past the Dragons. Makayla Wyant, Sydney Fain, Jade Winters and Abby Seimetz also scored.
