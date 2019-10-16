20191016-hds-ohioratings.jpg
HUNTINGTON — Many high school football teams in Lawrence, Scioto and Gallia counties in Ohio are set for a playoff push as they enter the final third of the regular season.

Ironton (6-1, 12.6786) is second in Division V, Region 19 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings. Wheelersburg (4-3, 12.0071) is third. The top eight teams in each region advance to the postseason, with the top four serving as home teams in the first round.

The Fighting Tigers visit Coal Grove (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates are at home vs. Waverly (6-1, 13.1286, No. 3 in Division IV, Region 15) at 7 p.m. Friday.

West Lafayette Ridgeway (7-0, 15.3571) is No. 1 in Region 19. Minford (6-1, 11.0429 is fourth. The Falcons are at home vs. Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oaks (3-4, 5.7071) are 12th in Region 19. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1, 10.7071) is fifth and Wellston (6-1, 9.3571) is sixth. Portsmouth (6-1, 9.3143) is seventh. The Trojans play a key game at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 10 Fairland (4-3, 6.2374). Gahanna Columbus Academy (4-3, 8.7958) is eighth. Johnstown-Monroe (3-4, 6.2857) is ninth. Chesapeake (3-4, 6.0143) is 11th. The Panthers entertain South Point (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (7-0, 12.8387) is No. 4. The Blue Devils visit Rock Hill (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1, 14.8857) is No. 1, followed by Newark Licking Valley (7-0, 14.45), Waverly, Gallia Academy, St. Clairsville (5-2, 11.5007), New Concord John Glenn (5-2, 9.6286), Heath (6-1, 8.3786) and Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2, 7.8214).

In Division VII, Region 27, Symmes Valley (6-1, 7.2338) has moved into playoff contention. The Vikings entertain Sciotoville East (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-1, 12.4071) leads the region. Shadyside (5-2, 9.1657) is second, followed by Sarahsville Shenandoah (5-1, 8.5556), Newark Catholic (5-2, 8.4214), Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-1, 7.3939), New Matamoras Frontier (6-1, 7.2338), Waterford (5-2, 7.1378) and Symmes Valley. Eastern-Meigs (5-2, 5.4857) is ninth. Southern (5-2, 5.2395) is 10th.

