COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Backyard Brawl got off to a slow start on football Friday night between the Ironton and the Coal Grove, but eventually the Fighting Tigers proved to be too strong upfront on both sides of the ball for the Hornets.
Both defenses’ held strong for the majority of the first quarter, until an Ironton fumble gave Coal Grove the ball in good field position. Coal Grove started at the Tigers’ 47-yard line and converted two fourth down conversions. The nine-play drive was capped off by Austin Stapleton on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Hornets went for the 2-point conversion, but failed to convert.
With Coal Grove leading to begin the second quarter, it was time for the Ohio State commit, Reid Carrico, to get things going for the Tigers. The senior running back/linebacker scored three touchdowns in the period, from 10 yards, 23 yards, and 48 yards. Carrico finished the game with one more 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter to bring his totals to 170 yards rushing on 12 carries and four touchdowns.
Coach Trevon Pendleton had high praise for Carrico after the game saying, “He is a special player and he can do a lot that most people can’t. He is like a double edged sword because it’s great when he’s doing that, but it makes it hard to get other capable guys touches. We had more possessions this week, though, so I think we got everyone some touches.”
Ironton also picked up the intensity on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers held Coal Grove to just nine yards of offense and no first downs in the second quarter. They carried that same energy into the second half limiting the Hornets to just three second half first downs.
Coal Grove struck again, however, with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Cory Borders to Austin Stormes in the fourth quarter.
Gage Salyers also had a big day for the Tigers as he finished with 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns on seven carries. Salyers also went 9 for 18 passing for 167 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. His longest completion went for 65 yards to Kyle Howell for a touchdown. The senior quarterback/defensive back is committed to Youngstown State University to continue his football career and further his education.
In the end, Ironton’s defense was too much for Coal Grove. The Hornets struggled moving the ball and led to more possessions for The Tigers. Carrico and Salyers capitalized on those extra possessions, and put this game out of reach early.
Coal Grove will be back at home at 7 p.m. Friday facing the Fairland Dragons on Senior Night.
Ironton will travel to Gallia Academy next week for a in conference battle. This game will likely decide the OVC championship as both teams are undefeated in the league.
Pendleton said, “We have to have a good film study on Sunday, but we will prepare for this game like any other game week and we are going to attack it like any other game week.”