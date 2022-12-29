IRONTON — Marshall landed a first-team All-Ohio defender at what appears to be a bargain price.
Ironton High School linebacker Lincoln Barnes said he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Thundering Herd.
"I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and the Ironton community for everything," said Barnes, a The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State first-team selection.
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior made 131 tackles last season to help the Fighting Tigers to a 15-1 record, an Ohio Valley Conference championship and a spot in the Division V state championship game. Barnes was part of three Ironton teams to play in state title games the past four years.
Barnes caused havoc in opposing backfields, making 24 tackles for losses this season. He made 10 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, forced five fumbles and recovered four.
An honor student, Barnes also owned preferred walk-on offers from Iowa State and Eastern Kentucky, as well as scholarship proposals from several smaller colleges, including Fairmont State and Limestone. He was the Southeast District defensive player of the year. He was part of the winningest class in tradition-rich Ironton history.
"Lincoln Barnes is the definition of a football player," Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. "He's cerebral, instinctive, violent and full of heart. He just loves to play and always is around the ball. He plays with great effort and is a ball hawk with high IQ and old-school toughness. He's relentless."
Barnes' teammates also praised him.
"Marshall is getting a great one," Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter said.
Former Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington, now at the University of Kentucky, said the Thundering Herd is getting a steal.
"He's one of the hardest-working and toughest people I know," Washington said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
