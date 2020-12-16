IRONTON -- Reid Carrico aiming too low is difficult to fathom, yet the Ironton High School linebacker and now Ohio State football signee said he was doing just that.
During football practice his sophomore season, Carrico was struggling and coach Trevon Pendleton pulled him aside.
"Coach Pendleton asked what was my goal at Ironton, and I said, 'I want to be one of the best, to be someone people talk about 20 years from now,' " "Carrico said. "He said, 'why don't you want to be the best.' That struck a chord with me. "
Carrico's intensity of preparation began to match his physical talent and he leaves Ironton as the greatest linebacker in the history of the school. Whether he can match the accolades of All-Pro defensive end Coy Bacon is to be seen, but Carrico said he's happy to have the opportunity to try after signing Wednesday at the Conley Center.
Carrico joins an impressive list of Fighting Tigers to play for the Buckeyes, including running back Jermon Jackson, offensive lineman Ken Fritz, offensive lineman Tyler Whaley and others. Not bad for a kid who at one time thought he'd more likely to play at the Schottenstein Center than Ohio Stadium.
"Through middle school I was a lot bigger than everybody (6-foot-3 in eighth grade) and I though I'd be a basketball player," Carrico said. "I haven't grown an inch since."
Carrico has filled out, however, weighing 235 pounds and displaying speed the likes seen only in recruits of the nation's premier programs. The high school All-American rated by some services as the No. 1 linebacker in the country in the 2020-2021 recruiting class said he looks forward to testing himself against the best in the nation.
Carrico will enroll early, moving in Jan. 7 and beginning classes four days later. He will participate in spring practice with the Buckeyes.
"It's thrilling," Carrico said. "I've been waiting on this day since I committed my junior year. To officially be a part of it, now, it's a good feeling for sure.
I think it's going to be great. I can't sit here and tell you what it's going to be like because it's all foreign to me for the first year, probably. After the first year, everything will start to settle down as far as the schedule, the practices, waking up early in the morning. The first year, I expect that to be the roughest part of it, just getting used to it, the big city life."
Carrico said he's not sure he would be in the position he is had he played for another program.
"The biggest thing this town gave me was a love for football and hard work," Carrico said. "That's the biggest thing I got from the fans, my teammates, the coaches. I'll take that up there with me. Those things have made me successful and I don't imagine that will change the next four years."
Carrico grew up a fan of Ohio State, but said his college decision wasn't a lock. He made the Buckeyes earn his signature on a National Letter of Intent.
"I tried to enter recruiting with a level-headed mindset, no matter who they are, whether it's Ohio State, Clemson or somebody else, as to why I would like them," Carrico said. "That's the reason I didn't visit Alabama or make multiple visits to Clemson. I committed early and feel I made the right choice."