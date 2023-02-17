The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230125-hds-irontonboys 4.jpg
Buy Now

Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter, left, looks for a rebound over Chesapeake’s Philip Thacker during a high school basketball game at the Conley Center in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Tayden Carpenter doesn’t always hear those who cheer him on.

The Ironton High School multi-sport star is hearing-impaired, but smiled at the news of the latest group to applaud him. Carpenter is a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you