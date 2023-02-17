IRONTON — Tayden Carpenter doesn’t always hear those who cheer him on.
The Ironton High School multi-sport star is hearing-impaired, but smiled at the news of the latest group to applaud him. Carpenter is a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.
The football quarterback and basketball guard, who is deaf in his left ear and wears a cochlear implant in his right, is one of 10 finalists from a nomination process featuring hundreds of entries from coaches, parents and athletic directors throughout the United States.
Carpenter, who signed to play football at Alderson Broaddus College, said he doesn’t see himself as courageous but as just another player on the Fighting Tigers’ talented teams. Still, he realizes he’s unique.
“Coaches repeat things two or three times,” Carpenter said. “It’s different than with other players.”
The Atlanta Tipoff Club is scheduled to announce a female winner and a male winner March 7. The Courage Award recognizes a high school basketball player who has consistently gone above and beyond throughout the season and has demonstrated courage in his approach to their team, school and community.
The first deaf quarterback to play in an Ohio state championship game, Carpenter excels in the classroom, sporting a 4.383 grade-point average. The senior completed 199 of 296 passes for 3,371 yards and 43 touchdowns, with five interceptions, last season to lead Ironton to a 14-1 record and the Division V state title game.
In basketball, he averages 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest in helping the Tigers to a 16-6 mark.
“Once again, as nominations came in, we learned of so many inspirational stories about courageous high school basketball student-athletes across the country who are role models for others,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “We are thrilled to celebrate Tayden as one of our 10 finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award, as he exemplifies all this award stands for.”
Jersey Mike’s will donate $2,000 to the winning players’ high school basketball programs in their honor and reward each overall winner with an additional $2,000. Recipients will be recognized at their school and through a video tribute shared across the Naismith Trophy and Jersey Mike’s websites and social media accounts.
“All of us at Jersey Mike’s are honored to participate in this award and recognize exceptional acts of courage,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Congratulations to the 10 finalists. You and your community should be proud of what you’ve been able to accomplish in the face of adversity.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
