HUNTINGTON -- Reid Carrico knows something about collisions.
The Ohio State University freshman linebacker and former Ironton High School star has initiated plenty of them. That's one reason Monroe's Collision signed Carrico to a Name, Image, Likeness deal to represent the company in advertisements.
Carrico was a five-time recipient of Monroe's "Big Collision of the Game Award" during his playing days with the Fighting Tigers. Monroe Collision has shops in the Ohio towns of Chillicothe, Jackson and Portsmouth.
Kevin Monroe and Erin Strickland, owners of the company, said they were pleased to sign a contract with Carrico.
"We are so excited to team up with Reid Carrico," Monroe said. "We like him as a young man and admire him as a determined athlete. We believe youth from our area deserve the same recognition and support as you might find in the larger metro areas. We're happy to help."
College student-athletes were granted NIL rights July 1. The ruling allows them to be financially compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
"We are proud to stand with Reid as he represents the 740 (area code) and can't wait to see what he can accomplish at the collegiate level," Strickland said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
