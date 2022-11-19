WAVERLY, Ohio -- Few were surprised Ironton scored 34 points against Harvest Prep Friday night, but the shocker was the Warriors didn't score at all.
The Fighting Tigers defense shut down one of the more potent offenses in Ohio in the Division V, Region 19 championship game at Raidiger Field. Ironton held Harvest Prep to 130 total yards, minus-5 in the second half. Harvest Prep (13-1) entered the game averaging 41 points per contest.
Ty Perkins intercepted two passes and Landen Wilson one, thwarting the Warriors' air attack after already stuffing the ground game for 49 yards on 22 carries.
"He's a very talented kid," Ironton coach Treveon Pendleton said of Perkins, who committed to the University of Cincinnati. "He's worked to put himself in that position. I can't say enough about him."
Perkins also caught three touchdown passes.
One of Harvest Prep's few threats, a drive to the Tigers' 12 on its second possession, ended with linebacker Landon Barnes recovering a fumble.
"He's a very smart football player," Pendleton said of Barnes, the Southeast District defensive player of the year. "He's a three-year starter. He's led us in tackles multiple times. He's a competitor and one of the toughest kids I've ever been around."
Marchello Cox, the Warriors' star tailback, ran for just 14 yards.
The Tigers (14-0) will try to duplicate their effort at 7 p.m. Friday when they play Germantown Valley View (13-1) at 7 p.m. at Princeton High School in Cincinnati. Ironton and the Spartans have met twice before in the postseason, splitting the games.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
