Ironton High School tight end Ashton Duncan committed to Miami (Ohio) University.
Duncan chose the RedHawks after narrowing his options to Miami, Marshall and Ohio. He also owned scholarship offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Kent State, Toledo and Youngstown State.
"I'd like to thank God for giving me the ability and talents to take it to the next level and for guiding me every step of the way," Duncan said. "I would also like to thank my family for pushing me and motivating me throughout my life. ... and the great coaching staff at Ironton for pushing me through everything and showing me what I really am capable of."
Duncan said deciding on Miami or Marshall, which he said he loved, was difficult and Ohio was a clear third option. He added that NCAA rules allowing players an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic played into his choice.
Duncan, whose brother Ethan played at Georgetown College and cousin Gage Salyers plays at Youngstown State, said he also expects to line up at fullback at times for the RedHawks.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Christian Hanson, son of former Marshall and NFL punter Chris Hanson, visited Marshall. The younger Hanson is a linebacker at Trinity Christian High School in Dublin, Georgia.
South Point girls basketball star Karmen Burton received an offer from Montreat (North Carolina) College. Marshall extended Fairland defensive back Zander Schmidt and Ironton linebacker Angelo Washington preferred walk-on offers. Poca football star Toby Payne committed to Marshall.
Huntington High punter/safety Scout Arthur and George Washington wide receiver Taran Fitzpatrick were offered by Alderson Broaddus. Russell guard Shaelyn Steele visited the University of Texas. Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter picked up an offer from Louisville.
Liberty offered Ashland basketball guard Colin Porter, who visited the Lynchburg, Virginia, school. Cabell Midland girls basketball star K.K. Potter visited Shepherd University. Huntington-Ross basketball player Allison Basye committed to Northern Kentucky.
Marshall offered Capital quarterback JacQai Long. Wheelersburg basketball player Alaina Keeney visited Marietta College. Fairmont Senior basketball standout Meredith Maier visited Marshall. Herbert Hoover softball player Caroline Woody committed to the University of Charleston.
Greenbrier West basketball player Kaiden Pack committed to Washington & Jefferson College. Martinsburg linebacker Braxton Todd committed to Bowling Green. Former Man basketball star Austin Ball of The Miller School in Virginia was offered by WVU. Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg offered Mingo Central basketball standout Jarius Jackson.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Marshall University and former Fairland golfer Clayton Thomas made his third career hole in one Saturday at the Guyan Country Club.
Brad Woodson is the new football coach at Federal Hocking. Ironton's Trevon Pendleton is one of 32 nominees for the Don Shula NFL national high school football coach of the year. Basil Lucas is the new boys basketball coach at Robert C. Byrd.
Jefferson's Cullen Horowicz was named the Gatorade high school baseball player of the year in West Virginia. Minford's Drew Skaggs signed to run track at the University of Rio Grande. Logan's Dawson Maynard is the Cardinal Conference baseball player of the year.
Former Scott High School baseball pitcher Carter Lyles transferred to Marshall from West Virginia University. Tyler Fannin, son of former Ceredo-Kenova and Marshall football player John Fannin, is a new graduate assistant coach for Georgia Southern's football team.
Former Marshall baseball player Roger Gertz has been head coach or an assistant for all seven of Logan High School's state championships. Moorefield is the second team in West Virginia history to win three straight Class A state baseball titles, joining Van (1991-1993). Bridgeport has won seven consecutive baseball state championships, one short of the state record set from 1974 through 1981 by Northfork boys basketball.