IRONTON — Amari Felder is completing his tour of the Tri-State.
The Ironton High School safety, who transferred from Huntington High last season, committed to play at Eastern Kentucky University.
“I’m blessed to receive the opportunity,” Felder said, thanking several people, including EKU football assistant and former Russelll High coach and athletic director Garry McPeek.
Felder made 25 tackles last season from his safety position and helped the Fighting Tigers to a 15-1 record, the Ohio Valley Conference championship and a spot in the Division V state title game. Felder also recovered three fumbles and intercepted one pass.
Felder also stood out at running back, carrying 79 times for 531 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Felder said he enjoyed his one season playing in Ohio.
“I want to thank Ironton football for everything,” Felder said “This has been a life-changing experience.”
Ironton coach Treveon Pendleton called Felder “one of the best-kept secrets” in Ohio.
“He’s very quick, has great ball skills, is an excellent route runner, can guard anyone and is a sure tackler,” Pendleton said of Felder. “He’s a steal (for EKU). He battled injuries and still showed his talent. He’s one of our hardest workers.”
Felder helped Huntington High to a 13-1 record, Mountain State Athletic Conference title and runner-up finish in the Class AAA state championship game as a junior. The Highlanders won the title this season. Felder carried 68 times for 570 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 17 passes for 276 yards and five TDs. Felder also intercepted two passes.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
