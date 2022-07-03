IRONTON — As girls basketball coach at Ironton High School, Doug Graham sent several players to the college ranks.
Now, Graham is expanding opportunities for players from the Tri-State and beyond as director of a huge showcase in Sandusky, Ohio. Graham heads Midwest Live, an NCAA-Sanctioned recruiting event that featured more than 1,100 players from Ohio and Michigan last week at the Cedar Sports Center.
“I know most people don’t care about high school basketball in June and July, but those months will be very important for high school basketball players aspiring to play at the next level,” Graham said. “That’s when thousands of high school kids will play basketball in front of college coaches with a chance to earn a scholarship.”
The NCAA designated the last two weekends in June for recruiting. Midwest Live showcases players from 100 teams for coaches from NCAA Divisions I, II and III schools, as well as NAIA. All four 2022 Ohio state champions — Pickerington Central, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Cincinnati Taft and Richmond Heights — played in the event from June 24-26. Other prominent teams included Toledo Central Catholic, Garfield Heights, Lakewood St. Edward, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, Cincinnati Sycamore and Michigan schools Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Detroit Brother Rice and Warren De LaSalle.
Former Wheelersburg and Russell coach Tom Barrick also is involved with Midwest Live. He said he has attended off-season events for 30 years and hasn’t experienced a better showcase.
“It’s the model of excellence in college recruiting,” Barrick said. “It’s a high school event run by high school coaches for high school teams. It’s without question the best event ever. It’s what the Commission on College Basketball (an NCAA advisory board) wanted. Major college coaches from across the country are raving about the talent, organization and availability. The talent is unreal.”
Graham said he hopes to expand the field with teams from the Tri-State in 2023.
“Plans for Midwest Live 2023 have already begun,” Graham said. “I would like to invite schools from West Virginia, Virginia and maybe a couple of other states to expand the opportunities for more student-athletes.”
More than 150 coaches from more than 100 colleges attended the showcase. Major universities represented included Cincinnati, Clemson, Indiana, Iowa, Liberty, Marquette, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Ohio, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Toledo, Tulane, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wright State and Xavier, among others.
Smaller college programs at the event included Baldwin-Wallace, Cedarville, the University of Charleston, Concord, the University of the Cumberlands, Davis & Elkins, Defiance, Denison, Findlay, Ohio Wesleyan and Wittenberg, among others.
“I feel high school coaches need to take an active role in the recruitment of their players,” Graham said. “With the NCAA June scholastic recruiting weekends coupled with the July calendar for travel basketball, there’s no reason why a child shouldn’t have the opportunity to play before college coaches.”
Cam Joyce, coach at St. Ignatius High in Cleveland, said he was thrilled with the event.
“Midwest Live was big time,” Joyce said. “One of the better live high school events in the country. High-level competition and college coaches from all levels in attendance. We can’t wait to come back and compete next June.”