Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes continued to pile up major college football scholarship offers in the last week, picking up one from Connecticut and another from Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pound junior also owns offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Kent State, Long Island, Marshall, Massachusetts, Memphis and Wisconsin.
Several other local student-athletes earned offers this week:
Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati) and defensive back Zah Zah Jackson (Appalachian State); Gallia Academy tackle Isaac Clary (Illinois State); Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Alderson Broaddus, Gannon).
Jackson, Huntington defensive end Donovan Garrett, running back D'Edrick Graves and quarterback Gavin Lochow, Cabell Midland tight end Michael Lunsford; Ironton running back Amari Felder, quarterback Tayden Carpenter and wide receivers Aiden Young and Chianti Martin, and Hurricane defensive back Tyshawn Dues (University of Charleston);
Felder and Young (Kentucky Christian); Greenup County girls basketball player Rachel Bush (Kentucky Christian); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Cincinnati, Indiana, North Carolina State); Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe, wide receiver Heath Montgomery and defensive back Bryson Murrell (Alderson Broaddus, Glenville State); and South Charleston linebacker Mondrell Dean (Charlotte).
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: South Point track star Elaysia Wilburn (Wright State); Ashland pitcher Ryan Atkins and runner Hope Harris (Morehead State); Greenup County track and field thrower Trenton Hannah (Cedarville); Wheelersburg soccer player Brynley Preston (Otterbein);
Lincoln County basketball players Avery Lucas (WVU Tech) and Kenley Kveton (West Virginia Wesleyan); Rock Hill track standout Hunter Blagg (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley swimmer Allie Hinchman (Transylvania); Hurricane basketball center Gabriel Beny-Till (Incarnate Word); South Point soccer player Mason Kazee (York St. John's University in England).
VISITS: Rock Hill girls basketball guards Hadyn Bailey (Otterbein, Midway) and Hazley Matthews (Ursuline); Felder (Kent State).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: In Fairland's 16-15 victory over Portsmouth in softball, the teams combined for 64 total bases, 13 doubles, four home runs, 431 pitches and 17 runners left on base. Lawrence County pitcher and Marshall signee Bryce Blevins struck out 31 batters in 13 innings last week.
Boyd County has beaten East Carter in baseball 16 consecutive times. Portsmouth Clay softball coach Jason Gearhart won his 200th career game. Portsmouth Notre Dame has won 26 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference softball games.
Quinn Ballengee hit a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Cabell Midland a one-run, walk-off victory over Huntington High is a sectional tournament elimination game.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Portsmouth Clay softball coach William Clay Vice, who died last week. He and his wife Carol began the Panthers softball program and won state titles in 1980, 1981 and 1983.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Grace Christian won its first West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament baseball state championship. Wahama won the Little Kanawha Conference softball title. Cabell Midland won the Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball title.
Ironton, Portsmouth and Rock Hill tied for the Ohio Valley Conference softball championship. Katie Dettwiller is the new volleyball coach at Portsmouth Notre Dame. Huntington Middle's boys and girls won Cabell County track and field championships.
Former high school softball stars Kasey Murphy (Coal Grove) of West Virginia State, Hannah Rose (Wahama) of the University of Charleston and Gracie Hightower (Cabell Midland) of West Virginia Wesleyan were named first-team All-Mountain East Conference. Greater Beckley Christian has forfeited all its wins this season for using an ineligible player.
Former River Valley track star of the University of Rio Grande was named River States Conference track and field athlete of the year. He won the league hammer throw with a toss of 159.22 feet and the discus with a heave of 134.54 feet.
Former Symmes Valley softball standout Taylor Webb was chosen River States Conference softball player of the week. Ironton's Jon Wylie threw his second no-hitter of the season, holding Portsmouth without a hit. Wylie no-hit Chesapeake earlier in the season.
Former Ironton basketball star Lexie Barrier was hired as an assistant women's coach at James Madison. Chesapeake's Carson Davis won the boys Ohio Valley Conference golf championship. The Panthers' Samiyah Bradburn won the girls title.