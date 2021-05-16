HUNTINGTON — Bre Klaiber lost her team, but won an award.
Klaiber, a former star at Ironton and Wheelersburg high school softball playing for Saint Anslem College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, was named the Northeastern 10 Northeast Division player of the year. She accomplished the feat after transferring from Long Island University-Post, where she was the East Coast Conference rookie of the year before LIU-P dropped softball.
Klaiber led the Northeastern 10 in hitting, with a .440 batting average. In 27 games, she had 33 hits, scored 19 runs, drove in 19 runs and drew 15 walks. Against Saint Michael’s, Klaiber had four hits and against Assumption she hit a grand slam. Through 168 college games Kaiber is batting .339.
In league play this season, Klaiber hit .456 with a .549 on base percentage and .676 slugging percentage. In 68 at bats, she struck out twice. Kaliber also coaxed 14 walks. She accomplished those statistics despite undergoing knee and shoulder surgeries.
Klaiber, who majors in biology, also excels in the classroom, twice making the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.