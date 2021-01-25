Usually, when someone says another person doesn't known what she's doing, it's an insult, but when Marshall University women's basketball coach Tony Kemper said that about Samantha LaFon, it was a compliment.
LaFon, a MU freshman from Ironton High School, enrolled after the winter semester and is eligible immediately. She made her debut Friday against FIU scoring one point and grabbing one rebound in a single minute of play. On Saturday, LaFon played one more minute vs. the Panthers and scored two points.
If those statistics don't appear impressive, remember, LaFon is supposed to be playing Coal Grove and Rock Hill right now, not Conference USA teams.
"Sam doesn't know 90 percent of what I'm saying," Thundering Herd coach Tony Kemper said, referring to LaFon as a "puppy dog" experience-wise. "I've been talking to our other group (of newcomers) for six months. She's been here for four weeks and for two of those she was out. I don't expect her to know everything (junior) Lorelei Roper knows."
Kemper said he likes what he's seen for the former Fighting Tigers star and hinted more playing time could come.
"I didn't expect to play her at all this weekend," Kemper said of LaFon. "I can help her through the organizational stuff, but physically she can handle it. I put her in and she played well. My confidence level in her is more than it was."
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Ashland football coach Mike Manley.
Manley, 69, died last week.
SHOOTOUT AT THE BIG HOUSE: The schedule for the Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House showcase at West Virginia State University is set.
Local teams featured on March 15 include Huntington St. Joe vs. Ravenswood boys at 11 a.m. and Huntington High vs. Parkersburg South at 7 p.m; on March 16, Lincoln County vs. Lewis County girls at 9 a.m.; Lincoln County vs. Lewis County boys at 11 a.m., Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg girls at 1 p.m.; Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg boys at 3 p.m.; and Wayne vs. Herbert Hoover boys at 8 p.m.; and on March 17, Huntington High vs. Woodrow Wilson girls at 8:45 p.m.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley girls basketball star Caroline Asbury committed to West Virginia Tech.
Huntington High defensive back Skylar Arthur committed to Alderson Broaddus. Lawrence County volleyball standout Tori Ellison committed to the University of the Cumberlands, which also offered her teammate Abby Akers. Portsmouth West football player Eli Tilley committed to Ashland University.
Poca football player Dillon Taylor committed to West Virginia State, which also signed Minford volleyball player Ally Corriell. Spring Valley football players Dane Burgess and Ryan Maynard visited Concord, with Burgess committing to the Mountain Lions. Timberwolves quarterback Jack Roy received an offer from Glenville State and linebacker Zane Brumfield was offered by Alderson Broaddus.
Cabell Midland linebacker Palmer Riggio visited Muskingum and the University of Pikeville. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere and wide receiver Trent Hacker committed to Tiffin. Portsmouth Notre Dame football player Caleb Nichols signed with Wittenberg.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair has transferred from West Virginia University to Fairmont State.
The Kentucky high school boys state basketball tournament is scheduled for March 31-April 3. The girls tournament will be played April 7-10. Man High School is looking for boys basketball opponents. For more information, call coach T.J. Blevins at (304) 688-8242.
Thornville (Ohio) Sheridan girls basketball star Faith Stinson scored a program-record 43 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked 11 shots in a game last week. South Webster basketball standout Bri Claxon scored her 1,000th career point last week.
Former University High School quarterback Logan Holgorsen of the University of Houston has entered the transfer portal. Holgorsen originally committed to North Texas, then to Bowling Green before going to Houston. Waverly basketball player Trey Robertson scored his 1,000th point.
Former South Point girls basketball star Emily Whitt scored 15 points Thursday in WVU Tech's 97-92 overtime victory over Asbury. In an Ohio girls high school basketball game last week, Tecumseh defeated Springfield Shawnee 103-5.
Portsmouth Notre Dame won the Southern Ohio Conference boys and girls swimming championships. Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday. Logan football coach Jimmy Sheppard resigned. Cody Sammons in the new baseball coach at Fairview.