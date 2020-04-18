IRONTON — George McAfee was so good, his coach held him back to show mercy to the rest of the NFL.
Hall of Fame Chicago Bears coach George Halas told longtime Chicago Tribune sports writer Edward Prell in 1941 that the Ironton native was so superior to other players he allowed him to play less than two quarters so as not to embarrass the rest of the then-20-year-old league.
McAfee, a former Ironton High School star, was selected by the Chicago Tribune as the 22nd-best player ever to take the field in the illustrious 100-year history of the Chicago Bears.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected McAfee, a halfback and defensive back, out of Duke with the second overall pick in the 1940 NFL Draft. George Cafedo, a running back from Tennessee and a native of Whipple, West Virginia, was the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Cardinals.
One year later, the Eagles traded McAfee to the Bears. In 75 games, McAfee gained 1,685 yards and 21 touchdowns on 341 carries. He caught 85 passes for 1,359 yards and 11 touchdowns. Either his rushing or receiving numbers would make for a terrific season by today’s standards, but for a career they pale in comparison to modern performances. The game, however, was vastly different then.
Anyone who might scoff at McAfee’s qualifications might take into account his 31.6 average per punt return in 1941. That record still stands.
McAfee also ran 100 yards in 9.7 seconds, which converts to a 10.6 100 meters, blazing by standards from any era.
McAfee, who was 6 feet, 178 pounds, also intercepted 25 passes in an eight-year career interrupted by World War II. McAfee spent four years in the Navy.
McAfee’s No. 5 was retired by the Bears in 1955. In 1961, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and in 1966 the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Bears Hall of Famer Bulldog Turner called McAfee the greatest player he had ever seen, referring to him as a “ghost.” The legendary Red Grange called McAfee the best open-field runner he’d ever watched play.
McAfee’s career 12.8 yards per punt return still is an NFL career record. He ranks seventh in Bears history with 25 interceptions, and his 234 points rank 19th. He totaled 3,044 yards from scrimmage and 5,313 all-purpose yards while scoring 39 touchdowns, passing for three others and serving as an occasional punter in his eight seasons with the Bears.
McAfee retired in 1950 and worked as a referee before going into the oil business. He died March 4, 2009, in Atlanta. He was 90.