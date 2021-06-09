HUNTINGTON — Keegan Moore of Ironton High School is the Ohio Division III Southeast District softball player of the year and first-team all-state selection.
Moore, a standout junior pitcher/first baseman committed to Ohio University, led the Fighting Tigers to a 27-4 record, the Ohio Valley Conference title and the region finals — the Elite Eight — of the tournament.
She was joined on the all-state first team by Wheelersburg sophomore outfielder Macee Eaton. Coal Grove shortstop and West Virginia State signee Addi Dillow made the second team, along with and Portsmouth shortstop and University of Rio Grande commit Madison Perry. Rylie Hughes, a senior third baseman from Wheelersburg, received honorable mention.
In Division IV, Symmes Valley senior first baseman Emily Estep made the first team.
Several local players earned all-district honors. In Division II, River Valley sophomore Riley Bradley made the first team. Freshmen Delana Wright of Meigs and Taylor Mathie of Gallia Academy were second-team picks, along with River Valley juniors Grace Hash and Brooke Sizemore. Senior Bailey Young of Gallia Academy, River Valley freshman Abbi Hollanbaugh and Meigs senior Jerrica Smith earned honorable-mention honors.
First-team selections in Division III included Moore, Dillow, Eaton, Perry, Hughes, Wheelersburg senior Boo Sturgill, Ironton freshman Graycie Brammer and Rock Hill senior Makenzie Hanshaw. Wheelersburg’s Teresa Ruby was tabbed coach of the year.
The second team featured Coal Grove senior Jaidyn Griffith, Portsmouth junior Faith Phillips, Rock Hill senior Kylee Howard and Fairland senior and Davis & Elkins College signee Emily Bowen. Local honorable-mention picks were Andi Jo Howard of Wheelersburg; Aleigha Matney of Rock Hill; Erika Bowman of Chesapeake; Olivia Dickerson and Emily Cheatham of Portsmouth; Kaykee Salyer, Katie Pruitt and Ohio Valley University signee Libby Judge of Fairland; Kirsten Williams and Kiandra Martin of Ironton; Rylee Harmon and Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove; and Kodee Langdon, Maddy Evans and Megan Epperly of South Point.
Joining Estep on the Division IV first team were senior teammate Kelsie Gothard and South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt. South Gallia junior Lala Hurlow made the second team, as did Kasey Kimbler of Green and Savannah Mart of Symmes Valley. Honorable-mention picks included Emily Brady and Kameron Sweeney of Green and Desiree Simpson of Symmes Valley.