IRONTON — College football camps officially are to help high school players improve their knowledge and skills, but often serve as tryouts that result in scholarship offers.
Such was the case with Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins, who was so impressive at the University of Cincinnati’s camp last week that the Bearcats offered him a scholarship. Perkins accepted the next day and will join Fighting Tigers linebacker Trevor Carter as a Cincinnati recruit.
“I am blessed,” Perkins said of the offer from UC. “I am 100% committed.”
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior, Perkins also owns offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Toledo and Virginia Tech.
Perkins said the camp featured some of the premier prospects in the Midwest. Perkins clinched an offer when he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the camp. Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said Perkins excelled in the one-on-one portion of the camp.
Perkins, who came to Ironton last season after two years at Lucasville Valley, was a third-team all-state Division V selection.
Carter said he’s happy his teammate will join him in college.
“UC is the place to be,” Carter said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
