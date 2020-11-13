IRONTON — There was plenty of green lining the bleachers of Ironton’s Conley Center on Friday afternoon.
It was to celebrate Ironton multi-sport standout Samantha LaFon, who signed her National Letter of Intent with Marshall’s women’s basketball program.
As LaFon signed on the dotted line, her prep sports career with Ironton officially came to a close.
LaFon also revealed on Friday that she would enroll early and join the Thundering Herd in December.
Marshall head coach Tony Kemper confirmed following the signing that LaFon is eligible to play in 2020-21 due to the season not counting against student-athletes because of COVID-19.
Given that the high school season is up in the air due to COVID-19 escalating, LaFon and her family made the “business decision” for her to enroll early.
Kemper said that, originally, the plan was for LaFon to come in and practice and get acclimated to life as a Division I player.
However, the NCAA’s ruling for an extra year of eligibility for winter sports student-athletes opens the door for LaFon to participate, should the opportunity present itself and she get up to speed on the Herd schemes.
Ironton head coach Doug Graham said that as a high school coach, it’s difficult to see her go, but as a coach, father and Marshall alum, he is thrilled to see LaFon reach her goals.
“You want that opportunity to coach a Division I athlete, but in the same breath, 2020 has been so bizarre,” Graham said. “With West Virginia shutting down, the potential of Kentucky and Ohio following suit and for her to get in there and get reps under her belt at the Division I level...as a bigger picture, I get it. I’m excited for her.”
One aspect that Kemper and LaFon connected on was the family aspect of Kemper’s program.
There is a definitive local flavor to the roster, which incorporates the families of players into the fabric of Marshall’s women’s basketball program.
Kemper’s own family is always courtside for practices and games, as well, which stood out to LaFon, whose father, Mark LaFon, coached some of Ironton’s top teams in recent memory while treating his programs with the same family-based demeanor.
“All of his teams were families and all the boys on his team made me feel like family,” LaFon said. “When I got to high school and played for Coach Graham, that’s the type of environment I wanted to have in the locker room, so most of the girls know that’s my No. 1 thing: I’m going to have your back, you’re my family even if we aren’t blood-related.”
Since she was young, LaFon has seen first-hand what it takes to be a Division I athlete — most notably, from her sister, Allison Mitchell, who enjoyed a successful career at Cleveland State.
“I was in fourth grade when she left to go to Cleveland State,” LaFon said. “For four straight years, I got to watch her play ball. I saw the problems she went through and the hardships and how hard she had to work, but I also saw the good times she had, the teammates she had and all the places she got to go....
“She taught me probably every single thing I know about moving on to the next level.”
Being a Division I athlete was always the dream, but with COVID-19 taking much of the last few months away, LaFon was never sure if those dreams would get realized.
LaFon got the offer on a Zoom call from Kemper, however, and the rest was history.
“I took a week to think about it, but I knew when I ended that Zoom call that there was a good chance I was going to Marshall because they made me feel wanted,” LaFon said.
That Division I dream officially became reality when she saw a Marshall logo affixed to the backboard on her hoop as she pulled into the driveway.
“That went up right after I committed,” LaFon said. “We went through a week of just getting all kinds of Marshall stuff. My family was so excited.”
LaFon said she’s now focused on extending her game outside of the paint and becoming a complete all-around player as she gets ready to join Marshall’s program.
“I can’t wait to be a part of the Thundering Herd tradition,” LaFon said.