IRONTON — Riley Schreck plans to major in math and before her college career even began she had to recalculate.
The Ironton High School girls basketball standout signed with Alice Lloyd College Wednesday. Schreck, a 5-foot-8 guard, originally signed Jan. 10 with Urbana University, but that school unexpectedly closed on April 21, leaving the Fighting Tigers star searching for a new school.
"I was in shock," Schreck said of Urbana closing. "My coach (Andrea McCloskey) called me and told me early that morning. She was pretty upset. She said she had found out about it just 15 minutes before she called me."
Schreck had options. She had been recruited by Rio Grande, Mount St. Joseph, Glenville State and Defiance, among others. She also was offered softball scholarships by Glenville State and Midway.
An outstanding shooter, Schreck said she thinks she will fit in well with the Eagles.
"They like to shoot the 3 and that's what I do," Shreck said, with a laugh.
The Tigers star, though, also is a strong ball handler and passer.
“I’ve never been selfish,” Schreck said. “I want to win. The main deal for me is to win. I’m a team player.”
Schreck owns a 4.6 grade point average overall and a 4.8 this semester. She said she competes in the classroom with her brother and Ironton football standout Nolan Schreck.
“From time to time we’ve had exactly the same grades,” Riley Schreck said, with a laugh. “I have to beat him.”
Schreck, who also excels in volleyball, saw her basketball season shortened by a dislocated knee cap. Recovering from that and COVID-19 restrictions have prevented her from full workouts this offseason.
Ironton coach Doug Graham said Schreck will be fin and is a great addition to Alice Lloyd's program.
“She doesn’t miss anything,” Graham said. “Practices, summer workouts, anything. She’s going to get better and better.”
Graham said Schreck brings talent and potential to the Eagles.
“Everyone knows she can shoot the ball,” Graham said. “The thing about her is she strives for perfection. She wants to be the best. She’s a joy to have in the classroom and on the court and the other kids enjoy her.”
Schreck will join former Portsmouth star Jasmine Ealy on the Eagles' roster.
"I'm thankful to have a second opportunity," Shreck said. "We've prayed about that. It's obviously pretty unfortunate that Urbana closed, but Alice Lloyd is cheaper and it's closer to home. They kept contacting me after Urbana closed and I liked the campus."
Alice Lloyd, located in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, competes in NAIA and the River States Conference with Asbury, Brescia, Carlow, Indiana-East, Indiana-Kokomo, Indiana-Southeast, Midway, Oakland City, Ohio Christian, Point Park, Rio Grande and WVU Tech.
Alice Lloyd went 12-15 overall and 4-12 in the conference last season.