Ironton football standout Trevor Carter received an offer from Pittsburgh and an invitation to visit Penn State in the last week.
He’s a freshman.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker/safety/running back with a 4.48 grade point average appears to be the next big thing in a remarkable series of big-time recruits from the Tri-State. If Carter progresses as expected, he’ll put his name alongside teammate and fellow linebacker Reid Carrico (Ohio State), Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Spring Valley tackle Doug Nester (Virginia Tech), Spring Valley tackle Wyatt Milum (West Virginia) and a handful of others with offers from consistent Top 25 or better programs.
Carter already owns an offer from Arkansas.
“I didn’t really know what to say,” Carter told pittsburghsportsnow.com. “It was really crazy to think about and I’m really excited.”
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Poca boys basketball star Isaac McKneely received a scholarship offer from Louisville. Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan.
Lucasville Valley linebacker Tre Bratchett signed with Wittenberg. Bratchett’s classmate, Bre Call, signed to play women’s basketball at Miami-Hamilton. George Washington baseball player Trey Ritchie committed to the University of Charleston.
Wheeling Park boys basketball player Alex Vargo signed with Youngstown State. Wheelersburg girls basketball star Kaylee Darnell picked up an offer from Malone. collegefootballtoday.org named Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter the No. 17 quarterback in the country in the Class of 2023.
Ironton defensive tackle Junior Jones was offered by Toledo. Navy offered Musselman wide receiver Blake Hartman. Minford baseball player Elijah Vogelsong committed to Marshall.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Green boys basketball coach Dirk Holler and football coach and athletic director Ted Newsome resigned.
Former Johnson Central boys basketball coach Mark Starns is the new head coach at Owensboro Apollo. The West Virginia North-South Football Classic has been postponed to 1 p.m. July 10 at South Charleston High School. Former Marshall women’s basketball assistant coach Caronica Williams is the new head coach at Forrest City (Arkansas) High School.
Federal Hocking, which suspended its football program during the 2019 season because of a scarcity of players, will play in 2020. The Lancers, though, will take a two-year break from Tri-Valley Conference play.
Alexander hired Jeff Skinner as boys head basketball coach. Skinner is a former Spartans player.