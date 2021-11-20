HUNTINGTON -- Evan Williams of Ironton was named the Ohio Division III Southeast volleyball district defensive player of the year.
Williams was joined on the all-district first team by Mollie Watts of Chesapeake, Kaleigh Murphy and Gracie Damron of Coal Grove, Kalei Ngumire of Fairland, J'lynn Risner of Rock Hill, Chloe Lehman of Nelsonville-York, Lexi Grissett of Alexander and Lyndsey Robinson of Federal Hocking.
The second team featured Camille Hall and Alexis Johnson of South Point, Alyssa BUrcham of Fairland, Jada Rogers of Ironton, Macey Jordan of Alexander, Brielle Newland of Eastern-Meigs, Ryleigh Giffin of Nelsonville-York, and Chloe Chambers of Oak Hill.
Making the third team were, Whitney Howard of Rock Hill, Kyleigh Montgomery of Coal Grove, Megan Wroblewski of Chesapeake, Sadie Henry of Wellston, Megan Maxon and Emma Edwards of Eastern-Meigs and Baylee Howell of Oak Hill.
Honorable-mention selections included, Brooklyn Lovejoy and Brooklyn Rowland of Fairland; Oliva Perkins, Maddy Evans and Kimrie Staley of South Point; Kelsie Fraley and Emily Carpenter of Coal Grove; Kayla Jackson, Emily Duncan and Robin Isaacs of Chesapeake; Lola Hankins, Grace Hunter and Hayleigh Risner of Rock Hill; and Graycie Brammer, Teegan Carpenter and Lydia Freeman of Ironton.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
