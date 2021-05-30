HUNTINGTON — Two of the premier defensive players and one of the harder-throwing pitchers in the Tri-State head the Ohio Division III Southeast District high school baseball team.
Ironton fire-balling right-hander Jon Wylie, who throws 90 mph, and infielder Dacoda Chapman and outfielder Gavin Hunt, both of Fairland, lead the squad.
Wylie helped the Fighting Tigers to the Ohio Valley Conference championship, one game ahead of the runner-up Dragons.
Also on the first team is Marshall University signee Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, a standout center fielder and pitcher.
Other local players on the first team include, Cole Freeman and Cameron Deere of Ironton; Eric Green and Ethan Ison of Wheelersburg; Daewin Spence and Tyler Duncan of Portsmouth; Tait Matney of Coal Grove; and Nick Van Keuren of Rock Hill. Chapman and Van Keuren signed to play baseball at Alice Lloyd College. Deere signed to play football at Tiffin and Hunt at Kentucky Christian.
The second team features Kyle Howell, Trevor Kleinman and Jacob Sloan of Ironton; Travis Grim of Chesapeake; Tyler Sammons, Blake Trevathan, Cooper Cummings and Alex Rogers of Fairland; Zac Cline and Levi Lawson of South Point; Tyler Brammer of Rock Hill; Xander Keaton of Coal Grove; Elia Robson and Cooper McKenzie of Wheelersburg; Drew Roe and Zach Ward of Portsmouth; and Wyatt Hoover of Meigs.
Locals who earned special mention were Ryan Ashley of Ironton; Adam Marcum of Fairland; Brayden Friend and Hayden Harper of Rock Hill; Brendan Dillon and Hunter McCallister of South Point; Thomas Sentz of Chesapeake; Chase Barber and Alex Euton of River Valley; Case Dyer and D.J. Horton of Wheelersburg; and Hayden Yerardi and Christian Keys of Portsmouth.
In Division IV, locals who made the first team were Devin Renfroe and Braden Webb of Symmes Valley and Jackson Rowe of Ironton St. Joe. Second-teamers included, Michael Mahlmeister, Jimmy Mahlmeister and Blake Stuntebeck of Ironton St. Joe; Caden Brammer and Levi Best, Levi Niece and A.J. Littreal of Symmes Valley; and Andrew Small of South Gallia. Earning special mention were J.C. Damron and Max Weber of Ironton St. Joe and Jaxon Mabe of South Gallia.