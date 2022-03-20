Belfry’s Isaac Dixon scores one of his five touchdowns as the Pirates defeated Paducah Tilghman 33-28 in the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals Class 3A Championship on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Isaac Dixon returned to Belfry High School with an extra season of eligibility to rush for nearly 2,000 yards and lead the young Pirates back from an 0-5 start to the Class 3A state championship.
That earned his selection as the Associated Press Kentucky’s Mr. Football for the 2021 season, making it a clean sweep for Dixon, as he also was named the winner of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association award back in December.
Dixon, 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds, was an honorable mention All-State selection in 2020 after rushing for 1,690 yards and 25 touchdowns during the COVID-19-shortened season. He reclassified to the 2022 class under state Senate Bill 128, emergency legislation that allowed students to retake or take supplemental courses because of prolonged remote learning and other barriers caused by the pandemic.
Dixon went on to rush 196 times for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking second in Class 3A yardage and seventh overall in Kentucky last fall. Dixon capped his impressive campaign by rushing for 376 yards with five touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the 3A final, including the game-winning 62-yard TD run with 4:58 remaining as Belfry overcame Paducah Tilghman 33-28.
The eastern Kentucky school won nine of its final 10 contests for its second state title in three years and sixth championship overall since 2013.
“I knew we had a lot great, athletic kids coming back, but we were really, really young,” said Dixon, who became more vocal while trying to set an example for the underclassmen.
“It just fell right into our hands that all the young guys went to a whole new level and stepped it up during practice on and off the field. Winning the state title was one of the greatest accomplishments because I don’t think anybody expected it, especially (after) losing the first five games.”
Dixon is the first Belfry player to earn the honor of Mr. Football and only the second all-time from a 15th Region school, joining former Paintsville and University of Kentucky standout Kash Daniel, who won it in 2015.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.