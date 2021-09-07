CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Robin Isaacs served a streak of 15 consecutive points during the third set to pace Chesapeake past Raceland 3-2 Monday in high school volleyball on Norm Persin Court.
The Panthers defeated the Rams 25-21, 22-25, 25-9, 23-25, 15-6.
BELFRY 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: The Pirates beat the host Bulldogs 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16.
Girls soccer
BOYD COUNTY 2, SPRING VALLEY 1: Madison Badgett and Morgan Ray scored to lift the Lions over the host Timberwolves.
Laci Boyd and Shianne Manley had assists.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 5, POCA 1: The Big Blacks (4-0) overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat the guest Dots (1-2-1).
Tyson Richardson scored three goals. Nick Cichon-Ledderhose scored one, including the game winner off a Cael McCutcheon assist in the 44th minute. Colton Young also scored.
SCHEDULECHANGES: High school football games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns this week include, Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, Ashland at Wheelersburg, Vinton County at Meigs and Poca at Inependence.
COVID-19 concerns developed in the Chesapeake, Ashland, Vinton County, Meigs and Independence programs.
