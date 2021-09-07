The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Robin Isaacs served a streak of 15 consecutive points during the third set to pace Chesapeake past Raceland 3-2 Monday in high school volleyball on Norm Persin Court.

The Panthers defeated the Rams 25-21, 22-25, 25-9, 23-25, 15-6.

BELFRY 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: The Pirates beat the host Bulldogs 25-22, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16.

Girls soccer

BOYD COUNTY 2, SPRING VALLEY 1: Madison Badgett and Morgan Ray scored to lift the Lions over the host Timberwolves.

Laci Boyd and Shianne Manley had assists.

Boys soccer

POINT PLEASANT 5, POCA 1: The Big Blacks (4-0) overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat the guest Dots (1-2-1).

Tyson Richardson scored three goals. Nick Cichon-Ledderhose scored one, including the game winner off a Cael McCutcheon assist in the 44th minute. Colton Young also scored.

SCHEDULE CHANGES: High school football games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns this week include, Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, Ashland at Wheelersburg, Vinton County at Meigs and Poca at Inependence.

COVID-19 concerns developed in the Chesapeake, Ashland, Vinton County, Meigs and Independence programs.

REPORT RESULTS: To report results of high school sporting events, coaches or statisticians may e-mail hdsports@hdmediallc.com

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you