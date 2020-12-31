West Virginia freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon during the Mountaineers’ 73-51 win over Northeastern Tuesday night at the WVU Coliseum.
Cottrell, a 6-foot-10 Las Vegas native and former standout at Huntington Prep, was averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in limited minutes while appearing in all 10 games this season.
The university made the announcement on Wednesday morning.
“Everyone associated with Mountaineer Basketball is saddened by the news that we received on Isaiah,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Isaiah is a great teammate, a wonderful kid and a hard worker who will do everything asked of him to get back to 100 percent and back on the court.”
Huggins was making an effort to include Cottrell in the rotation in big spots. Cottrell offered a change-up to WVU’s other post players, Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, in that he was more comfortable on the perimeter in terms of shooting, passing and ball handling.
“He gives us what we didn’t have with Derek and Oscar,” Huggins said after Tuesday’s win. “He’s a big who can spread the floor. He can step out and make 3s. He passes the ball well out there, he handles the ball well out there — our other two guys are more block guys, guys we’re going to throw it close to. And he’s a guy who can spread the floor.”
Getting their playing time
Cottrell was on the floor in the first half as part of an effort by Huggins to get the team’s young and inexperienced players into Tuesday’s game, with mixed results.
Huggins was successful in getting bench players extended minutes on the floor against Northeastern, but he wasn’t always happy with what he saw once those players were on the floor.
“Well, they didn’t pass the ball,” Huggins said. “It was kind of like open gym. It was whoever got it shot, which was not what we were looking for. We were looking for them to continue running offense, continue taking good shots. We’ve got to pass the ball. We just don’t pass the ball. We don’t pass it well and we don’t pass it enough.”
The lack of significant playing time for some of the team’s younger players throughout the nonconference portion of the schedule has been a concern for Huggins for weeks. Outside of a win over Richmond and Tuesday’s win over the Huskies, the No. 9 Mountaineers (8-2) have found themselves in white-knuckle battles for the most part, making it tougher to find minutes to spare.
A trip to Oklahoma for a 4 p.m. game Saturday will kick off the thick of WVU’s schedule in earnest, with Big 12 games and a final nonconference matchup with Florida (Jan. 30 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge) making up the remainder of the schedule. The Mountaineers would seem to be deep, with seven players averaging at least 19 minutes per game and an eighth in point guard Jordan McCabe, who has been a significant contributor for the past two seasons. But as Wednesday’s news on Cottrell proved, a team can never have too much depth.
Still, Huggins pointed out that for players like Taj Thweatt, Jalen Bridges, Kedrian Johnson and others, going against the rest of WVU’s roster all season long is preparation in its own right.
“We have them every day in practice so we know what we’re going to get from them,” Huggins said. “And generally speaking, playing against for instance an Emmitt Matthews, who’s in his third year here and knows what he’s doing, or playing against a Derek Culver, who’s in his third year here and ought to know what he’s doing, does them a whole lot more good than playing against someone else.”
Among the reserves that logged extended minutes on Tuesday, Johnson likely had the best showing, scoring five points, hitting one of the team’s two made 3-pointers and registering three steals in nine minutes of playing time.
While Johnson might be new, he’s not without college playing experience as he was a junior-college standout at Temple College in Texas as a sophomore, where he was a third-team All-American. There, he averaged 25.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.4 steals.
Now a junior, Johnson is trying to earn a bigger chunk of playing time.
“He’s a talented guy, he’s our fastest guy,” Huggins said. “He’s got really good lateral quickness, it’s just a matter of ... [starting point guard Miles] Deuce [McBride] has had a pretty good career here to this point and Jordan has had a pretty good career here to this point and he’s competing with those two guys who obviously know what needs done a lot more than what Kedrian does at this point.
“But with what’s going on, this is basically a free year. What would normally happen is he would have one year left; now he has two years left. We’re going to keep working with him and he may toward the end or when we get into conference play with all the travel and everything else, he could be a really good guy for us, he’s just got to learn what we need done like those two guys have.”