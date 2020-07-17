HUNTINGTON - On Wednesday, many were shocked to learn that Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green - a two-year starter - had entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
That announcement came from Marshall's athletic department in a statement, which also said there would be no further comment on the matter.
Even some of Green's own teammates didn't think it was real, taking to social media to say that the information was false.
On Thursday, however, Green posted a letter on his social media account, thanking Herd fans for their support and confirming that he was indeed leaving.
Here is the message in its entirety.
"To Herd Nation, I would like to start off by saying I would've loved nothing more than to stay here and ball out with my brothers and continue trying to bring a championship back to Huntington, and I know my brothers would've loved the same thing.
"Football has molded me, but I will not let it take away from my character. I will rise above the minor conflicts to see the bigger picture, and above all else God will remain in control.
"As my time comes to an end here at Marshall University I would like to thank my fans for being so supportive, and showing an abundance of love and acceptance. Through all the dark valleys this has been a nice shed of light, and I'm excited to see where this journey takes me.
"To my teammates - this seems surreal. I know it all happened so fast but I love y'all boys like brothers, and am so proud of the work you put in everyday. I won't forget the conversations, and many hours of work we put in together.
"I look forward to the success that you will have as individuals, don't lose yourself in this program. Always remember there are people who will do right by you, respect y'all as men, and care about what you go through outside of football. Find your passions, and give it your all.
"I ask for prayers, love, and privacy at this time. To all of you that have shown me love, it will never be forgotten, thank you for the imprint you have left in my heart. May God bless you all.
"All love, Isaiah Green - IG17."
Green's comments come after speculation that there was a disagreement between he and coaches that led to his entry into the transfer portal.
This week's departure ends a tenure in which Green arrived and immediately turned heads when he out-performed graduate transfer Alex Thomson for the starting job prior to the 2018 season.
Green went on to make 23 appearances over two seasons for Marshall, starting 22 games.
As a starter, he was 15-7 and led Marshall to a pair of bowl games in each of his two seasons as the starter.
With Green's exit, Marshall enters the 2020 season with Grant Wells, Luke Zban and Joe Lambiotte as rostered quarterbacks, along with 2020 signee Eli Sammons - all of which have local ties.
Wells is a George Washington product out of Charleston while Zban is a Huntington High graduate and has been in the system the longest.
Lambiotte, who walked on last year, starred at Fairland (Ohio) while Sammons is from Greenup County (Kentucky).