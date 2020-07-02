LAVALETTE — One Clayton edged another.
Clayton Ison shot 75 to beat Clayton Jone by three shots Monday in the Tri-State Junior Golf Association tournament at Sugarwood Golf Club.
The tournament was the third stop on the TSJGA's 2020 tour. The event featured 41 golfers.
Ison won the Boys 16-18 division and shot the lowest 18-hole score overall.
Dylan White of Russell won the 7-9 Division with a 43, 19 strokes better than runner-up Sean Lucas. Brock Brown of Huntington took the 10-12 Boys Division with a 40, two strokes ahead of Bryant Stephens. Emi Ledford of Grayson, Kentucky, shot 43 to win the 10-12 Girls Division, 15 strokes ahead of Addy Blakeman.
Titus McGlone of Grayson won the Boys 13-15 Division with a 79, topping J.D. Montgomery by eighth strokes. Carley Cullop of Ashland carded a 76 to beat Morgan Kennedy by two shots in the Girls 13-18 Division.